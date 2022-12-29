Big Band Masterclass will ring in the New Year at the Knitting Factory while mentoring the musicians of tomorrow

The joint will be jumping Saturday night when the Big Band Masterclass orchestra rings in 2023 at the Knitting Factory in Spokane. (Courtesy photo/Big Band Masterclass)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The well-organized Big Band Masterclass concerts normally run like clockwork, but the eclectic ensemble was 2 minutes late ringing in 2022.

“About the only thing that went wrong last year was that we missed on when the actual countdown was,” Big Band Masterclass band leader Mark Lee Stephens said. “But people didn’t notice anyway since they were having such a good time. We did the countdown just after midnight. We’ll get it right this year when we come back to the Knitting Factory.”

Folks can count on that, since Stephens has been on top of most everything since he launched the Big Band Masterclass, primarily comprised of local high school and college students, in 2008. A quarter of the musicians are veteran players who teach the young musicians.

“This is a mentorship program that teaches young musicians professionalism and prepares them for the next step as musicians,” Stephens said. “This is a program that will hopefully inspire young musicians to keep playing after they graduate from high school.”

More than 100 students have been part of Big Band Masterclass and a number have become musicians or band directors, such as Jared Hall, who is the director of jazz studies at Whitworth University.

Hall, 37, stressed that he owes much to Stephens.

“Mark has done some amazing things as far as mentoring young musicians,” Hall said. “I was involved toward the beginning of Big Band Masterclass about 15 years ago and it inspired me. I went on to play in the Spokane jazz scene and that helped me get to where I am now. The Big Band Masterclass is about giving young musicians the opportunity to perform in a professional atmosphere with experienced musicians. The Big Band Masterclass isn’t just good for the musicians, it’s great for the audience. It’s a fun show.”

The Big Band Masterclass, which will play its second annual New Year’s Eve gig Saturday at the Knitting Factory, offers an eclectic set list ranging from Frank Sinatra and Count Basie to Brian Setzer and Natalie Cole.

“We play a variety of tunes and try to make it as much fun as possible in the Knitting Factory, which is a big room that holds about 1,500 people,” Stephens said. “We try to make it as intimate as possible. The young musicians play on a big stage with a big-time lighting system and PA system. We do soundchecks.”

And the fledgling recording artists receive a paycheck.

“That’s pretty exciting to perform and get paid for it,” Stephens said.

Stephens, 66, was stimulated enough by that aspect and the thrill of playing in front of audiences that he quit Eastern Washington University in 1978. The music major hit the road and became a touring musician for 20 years.

“It was an amazing experience,” Stephens said “I dropped out to go on tour while my friends stayed in school and got school jobs. I played in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. I was part of Las Vegas type show bands, rock bands and big bands.”

The live experience was invaluable for Stephens, who stresses to his young charges that there are some lessons that can’t be taught in the classroom.

“A textbook can’t tell you how to read a room,” Stephens said. “The only way to learn that is to perform from a stage and it helps to go on the road and go from town to town. It’s so gratifying to watch these kids in our band learn that and other things because of the Big Band Masterclass.”

The 25-piece group practices weekly at the ILF Media Studios and delivers 10 to 15 shows annually, including summer gigs in Green Bluff and at Spokane city parks.

“All of the work is worth it since many of the kids continued to play in college or play professionally,” Stephens said. “Some kids have gone on to play on Broadway and some in Denver and San Francisco. I’m so proud of everyone that’s been part of this.”

The Big Band Masterclass has been a family affair for the Moyer brood.

A former Spokane Jazz Orchestra lead alto saxophonist, Christopher Moyer has been in the band since 2012. He will perform Saturday with his three sons, saxophonist Camden, 21, Carson, 19, who is a vocalist-percussionist, and bassist Conlin, 15, who was 12 when he became the youngest musician in Big Band Masterclass history.

“It all started for my children when Mark called me and told me he needed a bari (a baritone saxophonist) and I told him that I couldn’t do it but my son could,” Christopher Moyer said. “Mark said, ‘I didn’t know your son played.’ ”

Andren Moyer, Moyer’s wife and the mother of their three sons, reveals that her brother, Jay Nordling, has a hand in the birth of Big Band Masterclass.

“I just learned this three years ago that Mark was starting the group and my brother supplied the charts,” Andren Moyer said. “And now my sons are in the band with my husband. It’s been the best thing for our children being in this band.”

Moyer concurs with his wife.

“It’s a pleasure beyond measure to educate our kids in music and to be able to play with them,” he said. “We played together during Christmas and now I get to play with them for New Year’s. It’s an amazing experience. I’m sure it’ll be a memorable and perfect evening.”

Even if the Big Band Masterclass misses the New Year’s countdown again.

“It’s about having fun and learning, which happens every time we play,” Stephens said.