Court docs: Alleged stolen sweatshirt, drugs may have led to shooting at North Spokane RV Campground

The man who was shot in the leg last week at North Spokane RV Campground claimed the shooter may have been high on methamphetamine and upset about a stolen sweatshirt before firing the single round that damaged a bone in the victim’s leg, according to court documents.

Cody R. Woods, 35, was arrested three days after the shooting and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of a $702,500 bond.

The victim told authorities he lives in a motorhome at the campground and was watching a movie the night of Dec. 20 when he heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and found Woods, who proceeded to yell at the victim about allegedly stealing his sweatshirt, the man told the sheriff’s office.

The victim said he believed Woods was under the influence of methamphetamine and he tried to calm him down, documents said. He told police Woods pulled a black semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and discharged one bullet, striking him in the left leg. He said he fell to the ground and Woods ran away.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. and found the victim lying on the ground and screaming while clutching his leg, court records said. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair his damaged femur.

The victim’s girlfriend told law enforcement her boyfriend answered the door and Woods said something about a saw. She said she and her boyfriend laughed at Woods, and Woods said, “No bro, I’m not kidding,” according to documents. She told police that Woods stated he had a gun, and she noticed the pistol in Woods’ hand before he fired it.

A neighbor told the sheriff’s office she heard a single shot and a man screaming before calling 911. She said she then saw a man matching Woods’ description running.

Video surveillance from the campground showed a Ford F-350 enter the campground and drop off someone who appeared to be Woods prior to 10 p.m.

The truck belonged to Woods’ brother-in-law, Michael Materne, who was shot and killed near Woods’ house in July.

Two women, Alesha L. Ford and Stacy L. Gerber, were charged with murder in relation to the killing.

Law enforcement stopped Woods in the F-350 Dec. 23, court records said. At Woods’ residence, authorities recovered two semi-automatic pistol magazines and several 9 mm cartridges of the same make as the fired cartridge recovered at the campground.

Woods was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a domestic violence order, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with a second count of violation of a domestic violence order stemming from a different incident.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 10 in Spokane County Superior Court.