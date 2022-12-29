Bobcats turn back Vandals in Big Sky opener 72-58
Dec. 29, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:37 p.m.
From staff reports
BOZEMAN – One cold shooting stretch was enough to sink Idaho in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday.
Jubrile Belo paced Montana State with 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Bobcats took control late in the first half to earn a 72-58 win over Idaho in a men’s basketball game.
Divant’e Moffitt led Idaho (6-8 overall) with 19 points, hitting 8 of 20 from the floor, and Nigel Burris and Trey Smith added 11 and 10, respectively.
Tyler Patterson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Bobcats (8-6), who ended the first half on a 16-4 run to take a 34-20 lead into halftime.
Idaho converted just two field goals during that stretch covering 8 minutes.
