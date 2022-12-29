“If we don’t play really well, we’ll get beat”: Gonzaga heavy favorites entering WCC schedule

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few expresses his opinion to an official during the Zags' 64-63 win over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Mark Few said it in November when Gonzaga was experiencing some turbulence. GU’s head coach said it again Wednesday with the Zags enjoying a smoother ride after a six-game winning streak.

The 10th-ranked Zags dive into West Coast Conference play Saturday against Pepperdine, two days after the openers for the rest of the conference. It’s become an annual exercise for Few to defend the conference, which has made noticeable strides over the past decade with more NCAA Tournament participants and improved nonconference schedules.

Of note, the WCC sent Gonzaga and at least one other team to eight of the past 10 tournaments. The 2020 tourney was canceled by the pandemic, but most projections had three WCC teams making the field. In the 11 tournaments from 2001-11, Gonzaga had company in the Big Dance five times and danced solo six times.

Following the first day of the PK85 when Portland, picked fifth in the WCC coaches’ preseason poll, nearly upset No. 1 North Carolina, Few noted, “hopefully that wakes up a lot of people” who believe GU coasts through the conference every year.

Following Wednesday’s blowout over Eastern Oregon, Few suggested the WCC “looks like it’s going to be really difficult sledding.

“If we don’t play really well in each game, we’ll get beat. We don’t have the luxury maybe of years’ past where we could just cruise. That’s a reflection of on us this year and who we are, and a lot of these teams have gotten older through the transfer portal and added some things.”

Seven weeks of nonconference play haven’t changed the fact that Gonzaga (11-3) remains the heavy favorite, even with three losses, including lopsided defeats to Purdue and Texas. Or that Saint Mary’s remains Gonzaga’s biggest concern, as it’s been for most of the past two decades.

The methodical, experienced Gaels are 10th nationally in scoring defense (57.4 points). Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney paces the team in scoring at 13.6 points despite ranking fifth in minutes played. He’s one of three starters hitting at least 40% behind the 3-point line.

After GU and SMC, it’s anybody’s guess. Santa Clara, sixth in the preseason poll, and Loyola Marymount, ninth in the poll, have been impressive .

Santa Clara lost NBA lottery pick Jalen Williams but brought in Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaging 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. LMU was just 3-12 in conference last season, but point guard Cam Shelton has more than doubled his scoring (18.9 points) and rebounding (5.9) averages from a year ago.

Six WCC teams have double-digit wins. Pacific (7-8 prior to Thursday’s game vs. BYU) is the only team below .500, but six of its losses are by six points or less.

BYU, which will join the Big 12 next season, has rebounded from a slow start with five straight wins and there’s optimism guard Spencer Johnson (11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds) could be back in the lineup as early as this week.

San Francisco won its first six before dropping four of its next seven. The Dons rebounded with a 97-60 rout over No. 25 Arizona State. Senior guards Khalil Shabazz and Washington State transfer Tyrell Roberts have combined for 69 3-pointers and average 29.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists.

“I watched San Francisco beat Arizona State the other night,” said Few, who has guided GU to a 93-4 conference record over the past six years. “BYU looks like they’ve figured it out. Saint Mary’s has had a really nice year and it’s probably the toughest nonconference schedule they’ve ever played.

“Santa Clara has had a nice run and they just beat Boise State by 20. They’ve done a nice job adding transfers and keeping some of their older guys around.”

Portland has dropped three of its past four, but the Pilots demonstrated at the PK85 they can compete against high-level programs. They have one of the conference’s top players in former Eastern Washington Eagle Tyler Robertson, a 6-6 guard averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 assists and 5.6 boards.

Sophomores Maxwell Lewis, Houston Mallette and Mike Mitchell Jr. account for 53.2% of the scoring for Pepperdine. The 6-7 Lewis averages 19.4 points, second in the WCC behind Gonzaga’s Drew Timme (21.8).

San Diego has been up and down in coach Steve Lavin’s first season. Oregon transfer Eric Williams Jr., a 6-7 guard, hit seven 3-pointers and scored 43 points against Utah State. He averages 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Starters Jase Townsend and Jaiden Delaire have been sidelined by injuries since Dec. 12.