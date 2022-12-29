Three arrested in Othello Wednesday in suspected gang-related shooting

One man and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting the previous night in Othello, Washington, that injured a man, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Othello police and Adams County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 20-year-old man, Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez, who was shot in the neck at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Kristina Road in Othello. Gonzalez-Rodriguez suffered a laceration to his spine as a result of the gunshot, but was in stable condition, Sheriff Dale Wagner said.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked on a $1 million bond.

The two boys were each booked on suspicion of one charge of first-degree assault and one charge of second-degree assault. They were each booked on a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a third juvenile suspect.