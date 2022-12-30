Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to slayings of 4 UI students

An Idaho State Police trooper, left, investigates outside a home on King Road on Nov. 14, 2022, in Moscow. The bodies of four University of Idaho students were found in the house on Nov. 13. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman)

From staff reports

An arrest has been made in the slayings of four University of Idaho students that shocked the campus and sparked a massive criminal investigation involving dozens of detectives from multiple agencies.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested this morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, according to court records and multiple media accounts. He is a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University.

The Moscow Police Department announced there will be a news conference at 1 p.m. to give an update on the case.

UI seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at a rental home in Moscow. The three women lived in the rental house with two other female roommates who police said went unharmed and were not involved in the crime.

Few details have been released in the weeks since the homicides, as investigators from the Moscow Police, Idaho State Police, and FBI worked thousands of tips.

Most recently, investigators were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the home on the night of the attack.

This report will be updated.