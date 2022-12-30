Gonzaga-Pepperdine key matchup: Waves’ Maxwell Lewis one of WCC’s top scorers

Hoopshype.com on Monday released its latest NBA draft projections, based on a compilation of 10 mock drafts from various outlets. Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis vaulted up a whopping 71 spots to No. 28 overall.

Lewis has been on the NBA’s radar since skipping his senior season of prep basketball to train for the 2021 draft. He then opted to go to Pepperdine, made the West Coast Conference All-Freshman team last season and blossomed into one of the nation’s most efficient scorers this year.

Julian Strawther slipped from No. 27 to No. 30 in Hoopshype’s latest mock draft, setting up an intriguing matchup between the Gonzaga junior and the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Lewis in Saturday’s WCC opener for both teams.

Both are from Las Vegas, though Lewis played his junior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Lewis had 14 points while Strawther had 12 points and seven rebounds in GU’s victory in last year’s WCC opener. Lewis was sidelined by a wrist injury in the rematch last February. Strawther scored eight points in the Zags’ 86-66 win in Malibu, California.

Strawther and Lewis will likely guard each other at the outset. Lewis could see a variety of defenders, including 6-8 Anton Watson, 6-5 Hunter Sallis and possibly 6-4 Malachi Smith.

Lewis averages 19.4 points, second in the WCC to Drew Timme’s 22.1, hits 59.6% on attempts inside the arc, 42.9% on 3-point attempts and 84.9% at the foul line. He snags nearly six rebounds per game. He has 15 steals and 16 blocked shots. Strawther checks in at 12.9 points, 7.7 boards and makes 41.3% of his 3-point attempts, including 50% inside the arc.

Lewis has been on a Timme-esque scoring streak, producing 26, 23, 22 and 23 points in the past four games. He opened the season with 29 points against Rice and scored a career-high 30 versus Northern Arizona.

The sophomore’s stats have improved across the board from last season. He’s taking better shots and drawing more fouls. He averages 3.8 free throws per game compared to 2.2 as a freshman. He averaged 11 points, 3.2 boards and made 36.3% from distance last season.

Lewis was ranked No. 133 in the 247sports’ 2020 class rankings, second highest for a Waves player in 15 years. GU’s 2020 class included Jalen Suggs (No. 13), Strawther (No. 79), Dominick Harris (No. 89) and Ben Gregg (No. 109).