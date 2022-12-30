Man shot and killed after ramming police cars in Post Falls identified

Police have identified the 57-year-old man shot and killed during a car chase Thursday.

Just before 8:40 a.m., Post Falls Police responded to reports of a person ramming parked vehicles and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street, according to a news release from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Officers found the man on the 700 block of Spokane Street, where they initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Randy Ness, did not stop, instead driving through a parking lot and ramming a police vehicle, CDA police said.

Police pursued Ness westbound to Interstate 90, where Ness stopped before appearing to intentionally back up over a police car, crushing the roof in with officers inside, police said.

At least one Post Falls Police officer shot Ness. He died at the scene.

Multiple officers sustained minor injuries, police said. At least four vehicles, a telephone pole and two structures were damaged by Ness, police said.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department was asked to investigate the shooting as part of the critical incident task force.