Prep roundup: Evan Stinson scores 23 points to lead Cheney boys; Autumn Agnew goes for 30 for Central Valley girls

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Cheney 61, Wenatchee 56: Evan Stinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and the Blackhawks (5-4) held off the visiting Panthers (1-9) in a nonleague game on Friday.

Cheney led by 12 points after three quarter before Wenatchee scored 24 points in the fourth.

Rivers Cook led Wenatchee with 24 points.

Lewis and Clark 58, Hanford 46: Brett Zimmerman and Parker Pincock scored 12 points apiece and the Tigers (4-5) beat the visiting Falcons (4-5) in a nonleague game. Luke Marshall added 11 points for LC. Andrew Dearman led Hanford with 12 points.

Shadle Park 55, Asotin 47: The Highlanders (4-4) beat the Panthers (4-5) in a nonleague game.

Northwest Christian 65, Cusick 31: Avi West scored 27 points and the Crusaders (7-1) beat the Panthers (7-1) in a nonleague game on Friday. Chris Mackey led Cusick with 11 points.

Lake Roosevelt 69, Reardan 46: Chase Marchand scored 21 points and the visiting Raiders (8-2) beat the Screaming Eagles (4-5) in the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament title game. Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 14 points.

Wellpinit 79, Garfield-Palouse 36: Jeffrey Moyer scored 13 points, Grant Denison had 11 and Wellpinit (8-1) beat the Vikings (0-8) in the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament consolation game at Reardan HS. Bryce Pfaff and Landon Orr scored 12 points apiece for Gar-Pal.

Odessa 70, Waterville/Mansfield 41: Jacob Scripps scored 22 points, Collin Martin added 14 and the Tigers (4-4) beat the Shockers (1-6) in a nonleague game. Marshall Mires led W-M with 22 points.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 60, Lake Stevens 50: Autumn Agnew hit three 3-pointers and scored 30 points and the Bears (5-3) beat the Vikings (6-3) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Perla Ruiz led Lake Stevens with 13 points.

Ridgeline 60, Wenatchee 27: Morgan Espinosa-Kelly scored 11 points, Roxy Robinson added 10 and the visiting Falcons (6-1) beat the Panthers (0-9) in a nonleague game. Gabby Bolyn led Wenatchee with 18 points.

Hanford 59, Lewis and Clark 48: Ashley Parker scored 13 points, Lynnea Moran added 12 and the visiting Falcons (3-4) beat the Tigers (2-7) in a nonleague game. Vy Tran and Brooklyn Jenson scored 11 points apiece to lead LC.

Lake Roosevelt 47, Reardan 33: Carly Neddo scored 16 points, Aaliyah Marchand added 15 and the visiting Raiders (6-4) beat the Screaming Eagles (3-6) in the championship game of the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Liberty Anderson led Reardan with 15 points.

Wellpinit 46, Garfield-Palouse 41: Wellpinit (4-5) beat the Vikings (2-5) in the consolation game of the Reardan Lions Club tourney.

Waterville/Mansfield 58, Odessa 17: Jimena Garcia scored 24 points and the visiting Shockers (5-2) beat the Tigers (3-4) in a nonleague game on Friday. Ashlyn Neilsen led Odessa with seven points.

Inchelium 56, Northport 34: Zalissa Finley scored 13 points, Hailey Peone had 12 and Tiana Flett added 10 and the Hornets (6-1) topped the visiting Mustangs (3-7) in a Northeast 1B game. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 points.

Wrestling

Freeman Winter Classic: Jose Laguna (182 pounds) and Malcolm Duthie (220) won their weight classes to help Post Falls take the team title at Freeman HS. The Trojans scored 194 points, followed by West Valley (149) and Shadle Park (128).

GSL winners included Shadle’s Lucas Horner (106), Tyrese Guzman (138) and Mateo Escobar (160), and West Valley’s Brycen Palmer (126) and Logan Utecht (132).