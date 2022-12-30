Washington State lets lead slip away in loss to No. 11 UCLA 67-66

Washington State’s Justin Powell, right, and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr, center, and Adem Bona reach for a loose ball Friday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State stayed in front of No. 11 UCLA for the majority of the night, but the Cougars faded late and surrendered the lead in the waning moments.

WSU failed to hit a field goal over the final 7 minutes, 23 seconds of Friday’s Pac-12 matchup at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars’ advantage slipped, then finally disappeared with 19 seconds left on the clock.

Bruins forward Adem Bona put up a layup in transition, drawing a goaltend that gave UCLA a one-point lead, its first since the opening minutes of the game. WSU forward DJ Rodman missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and the Bruins escaped with a 67-66 victory.

“Obviously, a tough loss for us,” coach Kyle Smith said. “We controlled the game most of the way. We needed to come up with a couple of plays, execution-wise.”

WSU squandered an opportunity to secure one of its best wins in recent memory and dropped its third consecutive game, falling to 5-9 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

“I’ll say all the clichés – ‘flush it’ – but I don’t think that’s real,” Smith said. “It’s gonna sting. It’ll hurt. You gotta come back and be mad, not sad about it and hopefully play harder and not feel sorry for yourself.”

The Cougars took their first lead about 3 minutes into the game and didn’t trail until Bona’s go-ahead score. WSU used efficient shooting and tight defense to open a 12-point buffer in the first half.

The Bruins (12-2, 3-0) were held to a season-low 36.2% from the field, but shot 21 for 22 from the foul line. UCLA shot 26.7% in the first half, then came alive after halftime and tied the score after 4 minutes.

Rodman caught fire in the second half, scoring 15 of his 19 points . He hit a step-back 3-pointer with 8:30 left, and Cougars guard Justin Powell followed with another 3-pointer to put WSU ahead by nine points. But the Cougars lost their rhythm down the stretch. They were held to four points over the final 5 minutes while UCLA inched back.

“There were just plays that you fundamentally gotta be able to make if you want to beat a good team,” Smith said.

WSU big man Mouhamed Gueye totaled 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Guard Jabe Mullins scored all 11 of his points in the first half. The Cougars shot 42.9% from the field – 55.6% in the first half – and finished 8 of 22 from 3-point range.

Star forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Bruins, who extended their winning streak to nine .

Bruins guards Tyger Campbell and David Singleton scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

WSU hosts USC at noon on Sunday.