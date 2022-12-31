2022 rewind: S-R’s beat writers captured the best from the Northwest, from Cooper Kupp to Gonzaga basketball

From staff reports

There are so many unsung heroes that contribute to our sports report each day. An award-winning photography staff is crucial to it all. Connor Vanderweyst and Taylor Newquist expertly handle the design and coordination each night, and Chris Derrick and Jason Shoot are stellar at editing copy and writing headlines. In addition, several news editors, part-time editors and correspondents also fill in to make our sports section go.

No best-of list would be complete without the efforts of columnist Vince Grippi. His Grip on Sports column each morning at www.spokesman.com/sports offers compelling commentary and insight to the biggest stories of the day, from the changing landscape of college recruiting, to memories of Mike Leach, to the X's and O's on the field and on the court. And each day he links readers to the most relevant stories to our region. He does all the work, while readers reap the benefits. His daily column can also be seen in the Chronicle edition each weekday.

As we embark on 2023, there’s no better time to recall a few of the more memorable sports moments in The Spokesman-Review from the past year.

How about 22 of them?

From the highs (Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp earning Super Bowl MVP honors) and lows (the death of former Washington State coach Mike Leach), to the obvious (Gonzaga’s 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance) and inspirational (Rogers’ first football victory in three years), our small but mighty crew of reporters was there to document it all.

Following is a look back at some of our best stories from 2022:

Jim Meehan, GU beat writer and golf columnist

• ‘It’s been a journey’: Rasir Bolton follows motto “remain humble, may stumble, never tumble” to find perfect fit at Gonzaga.

• ‘It’s only going to make him more profitable’: Name, image and likeness among considerations in Gonzaga standout Drew Timme’s go-or-stay decision.

• ‘When you watch Brady hit a golf ball, it’s just different’: Former Community Colleges of Spokane standout Brady Calkins carves unique path to the U.S. Open.

Theo Lawson, GU beat writer and WSU football contributor

• ‘Families are still our No. 1 priority’: As their dads climb the coaching ranks, the kids – all with ties to Gonzaga – stay connected through a notorious group chat.

• ‘He changes the dynamic of our team’: How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska’s original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga.

• Tattoos, JFK and Rosetta Stone. Washington State’s record-setting QBs Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon had unique experience with ‘deeply loved’ coach Mike Leach.

Colton Clark, WSU beat writer

• ‘It’s gonna be a great moment’: Washington State football coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him.

• ‘It’s definitely going to be emotional’: Washington State seventh-year receiver Renard Bell anticipating first game back after missing 2021 season.

• ‘We both want to be the winner’: Washington State defensive ends Ron Stone Jr., Brennan Jackson bring out strengths through friendly competition.

Dave Nichols, high school editor and Spokane Indians beat writer

• ‘Full speed ahead’: Offenses around the Greater Spokane League are officially on notice. Linebacker Brandon Thomas, who said he was “winging it” last season on his prosthetic right leg, is full speed ahead for his senior year.

• On the rise: For a decade, the Rogers High School football team has suffered loss after excruciating loss. Enthusiasm surrounding the program waned and participation plummeted. The seasons eclipsing the pandemic were the hardest, with the Pirates going winless for nearly three years. They put that all to rest. And for the first time in a while, things are looking up for the program.

• ‘We fight for great traditions’: The Spokane Indians have played professional baseball since 1908, and evenings at Avista Stadium have been a staple of summer for generations of fans. But with Major League Baseball requiring its affiliates to upgrade the working conditions and facilities that minor league players, coaches and umpires face on a daily basis, Avista Stadium faces a major renovation.

Jim Allen, correspondent

• ‘Mr. Business, that’s what he was’: Young Cooper Kupp didn’t take Yakima by storm, but his perseverance was legendary.

• ‘All the little things he does – wow’: In a city filled with stars, Cooper Kupp shining bright by just being himself.

Dan Thompson, correspondent and columnist

• ‘Family always comes first’: Spokane Chiefs’ Bear Hughes soaks in playing near hometown of Post Falls as Western Hockey League season nears end.

• A legacy of elite frontmen: New lead players take the reins at Washington State, Eastern and UW, schools where excellent QB play is the standard.

Peter Harriman, correspondent

• ‘Writing was on the wall’: Former Idaho track and field standout Andrew Blaser reset his dreams and found his way onto U.S. Olympic skeleton team.

• ‘I love traveling trophies’: After big win over Montana, Idaho football coach Jason Eck takes Little Brown Stein on Moscow victory tour.

Dave Boling, columnist

• ‘Step back, Bobby Jack’: Bobby Jack Sumler, a Spokane playground legend, heads Hooptown USA’s inaugural Hall of Fame class.

• ‘He was brilliant’: Legendary Eastern Washington coach Dick Zornes to be inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame.

Jacob Thorpe, columnist

• As complicated as all of us. In a profession full of clones and caricatures, former Washington State coach Mike Leach was an individual.

John Blanchette, correspondent

• ‘He made people believe in themselves’: How David VonBrethorst chased his dream of becoming a golf pro while battling cancer.