Gonzaga opened West Coast Conference play with a dominant offensive performance, continuing its two-decade long winning streak over Pepperdine with a 111-85 result at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.

But this game was more about an individual part than the Zags as a whole.

Drew Timme, the leader of the No. 10 Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC), scored 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting and moved to fourth on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list, six points shy of Adam Morrison at 1,860.

Timme’s mark of 35 came in 34 minutes and was two points from his career best of 37.

He scored 22 in the first half, where the Wave (7-8, 0-1) held the Zags close to the final six minutes.

The Bulldogs ended the first half on a 20-4 run to take a 56-40 lead into halftime.

Julian Strawther added 22 points, while Malachi Smith (15), Rasir Bolton (14), Anton Watson (11) and Ben Gregg (10) joined in double figures.

Gonzaga shot 61% from the field and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts.

The Bulldogs open one of three straight road games at San Francisco next Thursday at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Second half

3:24 – GU 103, PU 81: Gonzaga crosses the 100 point mark for the 5th time this season and open WCC play with one of its best offensive games of the season. Timme has 35 points, two shy of his career best.

7:59 – GU 91, PU 68: Gonzaga cruises into the U8 media timeout, still shooting over 60% from the field, as Strawther reaches the 20-point mark.

11:53 – GU 79, PU 62: Not much separating either team in the second half, as the Zags hold a 23-22 advantage out of halftime.

Timme is closing in on a career high performance, up to 31 points at the U12 media timeout. His best is 37 points against Texas on Nov. 13, 2021.

15:03 – GU 71, PU 53: Timme isn’t slowing down in the second half, up to 29 points on 13 of 15 shooting at the U16 media timeout.

Strawther (15 points) and Watson (11) add to Zags in double figures.

First half

0:00 – GU 56, PU 40: The Zags pull away over the final 6:26 with a 20-4 run, including a 9-0 run over the final 2:38.

Timme leads with 22 points, while Strawther adds 12. Gonzaga is shooting 62.5% from the field.

2:00 – GU 52, PU 40: Strawther makes a 3-pointer off a steal by Watson to extend the Zags lead to double figures and Pepperdine calls a timeout.

3:36 – GU 45, PU 38: Gonzaga goes on a 7-0 run of its own to jump back in front. Timme leads with 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting.

7:37 – GU 34, PU 33: Pepperdine goes on a 6-0 run to close the Zags’ lead to one at the U8 media timeout.

Six Waves players have scored to hang close, despite Timme’s game-high 14 points.

11:22 – GU 24, PU 18: Gonzaga takes a 10-1 run into the U12 media timeout to recapture the lead.

Bulldogs shooting 62.5% from the field and are 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.

16:00 –PU 11, GU 10: Both teams trade baskets in the early going. Timme leads the Zags with six points, while Watson adds four.

Lewis leads Pepperdine with seven. Both teams 50% from the field and 1 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Pregame

No. 10 Gonzaga opens conference play today against Pepperdine at 2 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.

The Bulldogs (11-3) are looking to continue their 43-game win streak over the Waves (7-7), which is the third longest in NCAA Division I history.

Follow along with this thread for updates.

Game preview

More on the Zags

