No. 19 Gonzaga women roll Loyola Marymount 96-51

From staff reports

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – The 19th-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team didn’t allow Loyola Marymount to foster hopes of an upset for long.

Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, and Gonzaga romped to a 96-51 victory over the Lions in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday. The Zags have a seven-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 4-0 WCC) blitzed LMU from the opening tip, reeling off 35 points in the first quarter to build a 22-point advantage. Ejim scored 10 points in the quarter, and Maxwell and McKayla Williams scored nine apiece.

Kaylynne Truong, who made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, made all three of her 3-point attempts in the second quarter to help GU increase the margin to 60-25 at halftime.

Ejim, who scored 16 of her points in the first half, made 10 of 15 attempts from the field. Her performance complemented Maxwell and Truong, who combined to hit 11 of 16 3-pointers.

GU shot 35 for 61 (57.4%) from the floor, including 14 of 23 (60.9%) from distance.

Nicole Rodriguez led the Lions (4-11, 1-3) with 14 points.

The Bulldogs limited LMU to 21-for-65 shooting (32.3%). The Lions made just 4 of 21 (19%) 3-point attempts.

Gonzaga, led by Ejim’s team-high eight, outrebounded the Lions 43-30.

The Bulldogs remained tied with Portland atop the WCC standings .