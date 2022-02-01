Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs makes NBA Rising Stars roster

Jalen Suggs will get his first taste of the NBA’s All-Star weekend as a participant in the Rising Stars Game that will take place on Feb. 18 in Cleveland.

Suggs, who created one of the most iconic moments in school history during his lone season at Gonzaga, was one of 12 players selected to the “Rookie” team that will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This year’s Rising Stars format will feature three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores and players from the NBA G League Ignite. Each team, comprising players from all three categories, will be coached by a member of the NBA 75 team and games will be played to a final target score of 75.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Suggs was averaging 12.4 points, 4 assists and 3.7 rebounds entering Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Suggs missed 20 games from December through the middle of January after sustaining a fractured right thumb, but has averaged 12.7 points (on 46.6% shooting), 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds since returning to the floor.

by Gonzaga has now had a former player in the Rising Stars game each of the last three years and also in five of the last six years. Rui Hachimura (Japan) and Brandon Clarke (Canada) were selected to “Team World” in 2019 and 2020, while Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) earned a roster spot in 2016 and 2017.

Other players named to the rookie team included Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Orlando’s Franz Wagner, Toronto’s Scotty Barnes, Houston’s Jalen Green, New Orleans’ Herbert Jones, Houston’s Alperen Sengun and Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell.

The “Sophomore” roster is set to feature Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ Desmond Bane, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey, Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate, Orlando’s Cole Anthony, Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, Cleveland’s Isasc Okoro and Miami’s Precious Achiuwa.

The G League participants are MarJon Beauchamp, Dyson Daniels, Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson.