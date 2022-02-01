A Grip on Sports: February offers the excitement of a Super Bowl and a pandemic-hit Winter Olympics, among other things

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s always interesting when the Calendar icon on my desktop computer has a “1” showing. It has come to symbolize another turning of the page, the beginning of new possibilities. And that the car payment is due.

•••••••

• The new phishing attempt that hit yesterday? A fake email from “Toyota” about said payment. My fervent prayer has to do with the folks that send these out, Hell and eternal damnation. You know, the same prayer many of you utter when your favorite Chronicle columnist begins another march down memory lane.

We’re not going there today. We’re looking ahead. To all the possibilities February offers. All 28 days of it.

First off, of course, are the big events. The Super Bowl. The Winter Olympics. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

OK, that last one is probably only important to those of us who shot back-to-back 95s on Pebble Beach and Spyglass when we were young enough to get out of a sand trap. If you don’t think that’s impressive – and you shouldn’t – consider a heck of a lot of celebrities prepping right now – the tournament is this weekend – hope to hit that mark. But enough about my inability to hit a ball off ice plant – and for lying about not waxing poetic about my youth. Back to the month’s events.

The Super Bowl is No. 1 in the U.S. The Olympics No. 1 around the world – especially when the figure skaters take the ice.

It’s just three days until the Opening Ceremonies in China. The Games run through Feb. 20. Enjoy.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet Feb. 13 in L.A., the eighth time the Super Bowl has been played in the county. The last one, however, was in 1993, so the new Taj Mahal the Rams’ built is certainly serving its purpose.

Between those two major events, what else is needed?

Nothing, really. The rest of the schedule is pretty normal, though the pandemic is part of the reason why. How’s that again? Well, the NHL was going to take a long Olympic break but changed its mind late last year, as more and more games were postponed due to the omicron surge. The caliber of Olympic hockey will suffer but our TVs will be filled with Rangers vs. Lightning matchups. Not sure it’s a wash. Unless the red, white and blue happen to win gold.

The NBA season continues its interminable slog over the next four weeks while college basketball’s regular season continues to build toward the madness month.

But the most important contest right now may be going on in an office building somewhere in New York. Major League Baseball owners and players are finally talking, trying to iron out a new collective bargaining agreement and end the current lockout. After reading a story in the Athletic, my only thought about that is good luck.

At one point my confidence level concerning spring training and/or the regular season starting on time was pretty much around my feet. It is now subterranean. Let’s hope Opening Day comes before Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship in Tulsa.

(If you’re wondering, that tournament is scheduled for May. We’ll have three more “what’s ahead this month” columns by then.)

• As I was posting this, Tom Brady made it official. He is retiring. Pretty darn young. I hope he can make ends meet until he can start drawing Social Security. And what is he going to do about medical insurance? I worry about him and his family.

•••

Gonzaga: What’s ahead for the Zags by May? More awards, that’s for sure. Two of them are in the final 20 for the Wooden Award (Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren). Theo Lawson has that story. … Jim Meehan covers Andrew Nembhard’s Cousy Award standing (he’s in the final 10). And Jim also shares the news Holmgren is again the West Coast Conference freshman of the week (for the seventh time). … Could there also be a national title by then as well? If the polls are right (Jim has that story), than yes. … Jim, John Blanchette and Richard Fox got together again for a Gonzaga-centric podcast. You can listen here. … The women, undefeated in WCC play, have a big week. Saturday, they host also undefeated-in-WCC-play BYU. But first comes Pacific on Thursday. Jim Allen has a preview. … Around the WCC, both BYU teams are having good seasons. It doesn’t do any good to compare them. … Santa Clara scored 28 unanswered points in a win over Pacific.

WSU: It’s appropriate Colton Clark has two recruiting stories today. Tomorrow is the big day for high school football recruits. Colton has this on a lineman from California and this story on the other recent commits. … The COVID-19 postponed game at Oregon has been rescheduled for Valentine’s Day. Date night in Eugene anyone? Colton has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Terrell Brown Jr. has supplied a lift for Washington. … Can Colorado regroup? … Improved free throw shooting is coming at the right time for Arizona. Nothing in the field is falling for the Wildcats at the same rate as before. … The Oregon women played two games last week and won three. Yep, that happened. … Stanford is a tough obstacle for Arizona to overcome. … In football news, the coaching seats are heating up in Boulder, Tempe and Westwood. … Arizona State has hired a new offensive coordinator already.

EWU: The Eagles long road trip is over, finished off with a 90-84 loss at Weber State. Dan Thompson has the coverage. … For those Eagle fans who remember all the way back to last season, Theo Lawson has a story that should interest them. He spoke with Shantay Legans when the now-Portland coach brought his team to the Kennel. … Switching to football, Jim Allen has another Cooper Kupp story. … Around the Big Sky, Montana may be young but it is playing old.

Idaho: The Vandals have brought home a coach with a recognizable last name. That news leads off our local briefs column.

Seahawks: Russell Wilson is headed to the Pro Bowl. So is Duane Brown. … Will the Hawks keep Bobby Wagner? … The defensive line needs to be more consistent. … Finally, can the Hawks follow the Rams’ model and spend enough capital (of all kinds) to make another Super Bowl?

Mariners: We wanted to direct your attention to this Doug Glanville column on ESPN.com. The former major league player articulates the arguments I have about PEDs and the Hall of Fame better than I ever could.

Kraken: Did you know Seattle’s first season has been “sensational?” Me neither.

Storm: Seattle has made the right decision. Breanna Stewart too. She’s coming back.

•••

• One other thing to look forward to this month. Cold. February has seen some of the lowest temperatures ever since in the almost 40 years we’ve lived in Spokane. March can have some beautiful days but February? It is usually marked by fog, overcast and depressingly similar weather. Though the occasional blizzard rolls in just to keep you muttering. And your back barking. Enjoy. Until later …