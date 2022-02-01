Northwest Christian product Jonny Lester stays close to home, chooses Washington State
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 1, 2022
PULLMAN – Local prep recruit Jonny Lester committed Tuesday night to Washington State’s football program. He’ll officially be a Cougar on Wednesday, when he inks a national letter of intent and becomes the sixth Washington product in WSU’s 2022 recruiting class.
Lester starred as a defensive end and tight end at Northwest Christian in Colbert and earned an All-Class 2B nod during his senior season for his work on the defensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He had an offer from Eastern Washington and had garnered recruiting interest from Washington, Oregon State and Montana State, per 247Sports.
The Cougars secured signatures from five Washingtonians in December: safety Sam Lockett III (Spokane), running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker (Bellingham), safety Leyton Smithson (Bellingham), linebacker Hudson Cedarland (Gig Harbor) and offensive tackle Jakobus Seth (Arlington).
