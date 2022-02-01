The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Domestic violence shooting in Post Falls leaves woman hospitalized and suspect dead, police say

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 1, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the head Tuesday in what police describe as a domestic violence shooting that ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Post Falls police responded to the 100 block of West 16th Avenue after reports of a shooting just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the police department.

Officers found a man dead in the driveway and a woman in the garage with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The woman was awake and talking, police said. She was transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Police said preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. The man shot the woman before shooting himself, police said.

Detectives remained on scene as of 2 p.m.

