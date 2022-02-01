Two female inmates face charges of smoking meth at Asotin County Jail

Kerri Sandaine Lewiston Tribune

ASOTIN — Two female inmates at the Asotin County Jail are facing felony charges for allegedly smoking meth under a blanket in the day room.

Clarkston residents Vickie K. Phillips, 51, and Jennifer L. Graham, 39, will be arraigned on possession of controlled substance charges Feb. 14 in Asotin County Superior Court. They both remain in custody at the jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the women were smoking a clear glass pipe with methamphetamine in the day room. They reportedly hid under a blanket in a corner, and video footage shows the lighter being sparked multiple times. The pipe and lighter were later found by a corrections officer on a nearby shelf.

A deputy also reportedly found chewing tobacco and white pills in a package on Graham’s bunk. How the contraband entered the jail is not spelled out in the court documents.

When questioned, Phillips denied ever leaving her bunk that day or using any drugs. She is represented by attorney Richard Cuddihy, and is being held on a $25,000 bond for the new offense. Her previous bond was revoked.

Phillips has been in jail since mid-December after a search warrant was executed at her Clarkston Heights residence. Detectives reportedly found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and more than $30,000 in cash during the bust.

In that case, Phillips is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. All of the felonies carry special firearm enhancements, and she is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The new charge is for possession of a controlled substance, other intoxicant by an inmate, a Class C felony. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Graham, who is currently serving a nine-month sentence for burglary and theft, is now charged with possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, a Class C felony, and delivery of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.

Her bond was set at $25,000 on the new charges, and attorney Nick Ward has been appointed to represent her. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.