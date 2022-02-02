Cache Reset
Bill will boost protections for Idaho gun makers, carriers

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 2, 2022

By Keith Ridler Associated Press

BOISE — Legislation introduced Wednesday would enhance protections for gun makers, sellers and concealed weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a possible public hearing for the bill that alters the state’s disaster preparedness act by prohibiting the closing of gun-related businesses during an emergency.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some workers and businesses were declared essential and allowed to continue, but others weren’t. The proposed legislation makes gun businesses essential.

The legislation also prevents Idaho’s concealed weapons laws from being circumvented during declared disasters, and that weapons used legally can’t be confiscated during a declared disaster.

“We felt there was an opportunity to strengthen the existing protections regarding firearms,” said Republican Sen. Todd Lakey, the bill’s sponsor.

The bill clarifies that the protections regarding firearms also cover ammunition, components and accessories.

Lakey said the governor’s office took part in crafting the legislation, and that Little supports the bill.

