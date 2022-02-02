The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Calling all campers: Include your stories in Camp Gifford’s centennial celebration

From staff reports

The Salvation Army’s Camp Gifford is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Camp Gifford is the oldest Salvation Army camp operating at the same location in the U.S.

To mark the milestone, the Salvation Army is seeking stories, quotes and photos from all campers who have attended Camp Gifford during the past 100 years.

Former campers can email the stories, quotes and photos by April 15 to Brian Pickering at brian.pickering@usw.salvationarmy.org. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, ext. 2022.

