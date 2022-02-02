Prep roundup: Haley Burns, Teryn Gardner help Mead girls stay undefeated, Panther boys top Ridgeline

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls

Mead 71, Ridgeline 32: Haley Burns scored 15 points, Teryn Gardner added 14 and the visiting Panthers (17-0, 7-0) topped the Falcons (0-16, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead scored 25 points in the second quarter to pull away. Kaydin Renken paced Ridgeline with 14 points.

Liberty 55, Asotin 16: Teagan Colvin totaled 19 points and 11 steals in three quarters and the Lancers (15-1, 8-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-15, 1-7) in a Northeast 2B game. Grace Grumbly added 10 points for Liberty.

Curlew 43, Selkirk 19: Emma Lena Baker scored 25 points and the visiting Cougars (7-8, 3-5) beat the Rangers (2-10, 1-6) in a Northeast 1B game. Theia Grady added 10 points for Curlew. Britney Lyons led Selkirk with 14 points.

Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 35: Kaylee Hinnenkamp scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (9-7, 4-5) beat the visiting Pirates (13-2, 8-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Jenna Rawls added 13 points for Oakesdale, who secured the win with only five eligible players. Jillian Herres led Pomeroy with 14 points.

Boys

Mead 76, Ridgeline 46: Zach Reighard scored 16 points, Liam Blanchat added 13 and the visiting Panthers (8-10, 4-3) topped the Falcons (1-15, 0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup.

Isaac Richardson led Ridgeline with 17 points.

Liberty 77, Asotin 50: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points and the Lancers (14-2, 9-0) topped the Panthers (6-8, 2-7) in a Northeast 2B game. Lincoln Foland and Colton Marsh chipped in 13 points apiece for Liberty. Cody Ells led Asotin with 21 points.

Cusick 78, Newport 46: Colton Seymour scored 19 points with 14 assists and seven rebounds and the Panthers (13-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-15) in a nonleague game. Bode Seymour added 17 points for Cusick. Ronan Sherman led Newport with 16 points.

Northport 47, Columbia 46: Luke Judd scored 14 points and the visiting Mustangs (4-10, 4-8) used a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter to edge the Lions (6-11, 6-8) in a Northeast 1B game. Pete Beardslee added 10 points for Northport. Owen Nelson led Columbia with 20 points.

Oakesdale 69, Pomeroy 61: Ryan Henning scored 26 points and the Nighthawks (13-6, 8-3) beat the visiting Pirates (9-6, 7-2) in an overtime Southeast 1B game. Jackson Perry added 19 points for Oakesdale. Trevin Kimble led Pomeroy with 25 points.

Gymnastics

GSL at University HS: Ferris’ Ella Brinkman edged teammate Emily Caniglia 30.825-30.525 for the all-around win and Ferris (148.575) outdistanced Shadle Park (133.575), University (131.725) and North Central (90.475).

Brinkman took first on floor exercise and second on vault while Caniglia won vault and was third on uneven bars and floor.