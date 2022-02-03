10 under $10 for Feb. 4-11 – Lucas Brown, ‘3 Minute Mic,’ Safari, Blake Braley and Carter Hudson

1 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Hosted by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

2 Lucas Brown – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

3 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

5 Cheap Skate Tuesday – 11 a.m. Tuesday, Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Tuesdays through Feb. 22. Visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park and receive free skate rentals along with each paid ticket. For more information, visit riverfrontspokane.org and call (509) 625-6600. Admission: $7.95 per hour for adults, ages 13 and older; $5.95 per hour for children, ages 3-12; and free admission for children ages 2 and younger.

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

7 Shawn Stratte – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

8 Fiber Arts Studio – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Create Art Center invites anyone with a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn to create with other fiber artists. Suggested $3 donation per attendee. For more information, visit createarts.org. Admission: FREE

9 Stoney Holiday – 9 p.m. Friday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Stoney Holiday visits John’s Alley for an evening of country, blues and rock. For more information, visit alleyvault.com and call (208) 883-7662.

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE