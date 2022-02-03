Achievements: area students awarded honors, degrees

Katie Kenlein of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Grove City College in Grove City Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4.

Allarae Prigan of Spokane has been named to the fall term dean’s list at Buffalo State College in Buffalo, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing 12 credit hours in the term.

Maria Jaiyeola of Pullman has been named to the fall term president’s list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia, requiring a 4.0 GPA while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Simone Keck of Spokane Valley has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following area students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours: Markell Agee of Deer Park; and Wyatt Swaim, Gillian Barfield, Michael Daugherty and Dylan Pearson, all of Spokane.

Sara Doyle of Spokane has been named to the fall term dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.3.

The following area students have been named to the fall term dean’s list at The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5: Nathaniel Quantock and Sierra Sohn, of Spokane; and Alisa Crooks of Spokane Valley.

The following area students have graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during their December commencement: Alisa Crooks of Greenacres, with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences; and Elizabeth Lee of Greenacres, with a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.

Katherine Johnson of Pullman has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Evan Heitman of Spokane has graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, during their December commencement with a Master of Science in civil and environmental engineering.

Amanda Reed of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

The following area students have graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, during their December commencement: Jasmine Jans of Spokane Valley, with a Master of Science in computer science; and Collin Dunn of Spokane Valley, with a Bachelor of Science in nuclear and radiological engineering with highest honors.

Brandon Farber of Spokane has graduated from University of Maryland, Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland, during their fall commencement with an Associates of Arts.

Cameron Dwyer of Spokane Valley has been named to the fall quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus, in Port Orange, Florida, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Sarah Wu of Liberty Lake has been named to the fall semester provost’s list at Hofstra university in Hempstead, New York, requiring a GPA of 4.0.

Cody Robbins of Spokane has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Washburn university in Topeka, Kansas, requiring a GPA of 4.0 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following area students have been named to the fall semester honor roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 15 credits: McKenna Resendez and Allie McGlothlen, both of Spokane.

Taylor Cannon of Medical Lake has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Rebekah Cashen of Newman Lake, Washington has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Central College in Pella, Iowa, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Kristin Pearman of Newport has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater, Wisconsin, during their December commencement with a Master of Business Administration.

Lavinia Greer of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Linfield University on McMinnville, Oregon, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.65.

Chase Tebbets of Spokane has been named to the fall term chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.9 while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

The following area students have been named to the fall term dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours: Emma Dilley, Cecily Lambert and Emma Sweatman, all of Spokane.

Micaela Ackermann of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Connecticut, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.