Freeform merges with Boise company

By Virginia Thomas Journal of Business

Spokane-based commercial furniture dealer and interior services company Contract Resource Group Inc., which does business as Freeform, has merged with a Boise company.

Fernando Jauretche, Freeform’s principal and market president for the Inland Northwest region, said Business Interiors of Idaho will take on Freeform’s branding over the course of this year.

Jauretche declined to disclose the terms of the transaction.

Jauretche said the merger, which was completed Jan. 12, was prompted by a shakeup in the design manufacturing industry.

Last July, the manufacturer that Freeform had been aligned with, Knoll Inc., was acquired by competitor Herman Miller.

“Competing manufacturers saw that as an opportunity to approach me regarding changing alignment,” Jauretche said.

The manufacturer Business Interiors of Idaho that contracts with Holland, Michigan-based Haworth Inc., had an eye on Freeform, he said.

“Rather than … approaching me directly, Haworth asked Business Interiors of Idaho to approach me to switch from Knoll, and to combine the firms and scale our resources,” he said

The merger is indicative of broader trends within the commercial interiors sector.

As big firms combine and take over more markets, smaller dealers are left vulnerable, he said.