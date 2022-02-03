Good Samaritan sustains minor injuries helping resident in north Spokane apartment fire

A passerby who tried helping a resident in a north Spokane apartment fire was taken to the hospital with minor injuries late Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a ground-level apartment fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 3007 N. Maple St., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

It said the fire was quickly brought under control by the first engine on the scene. Several other crews worked to ensure there were no civilians in the structure and that the fire had not extended into the rest of the eight-unit apartment.

One person who was driving by the blaze stopped and attempted to help a resident in the apartment, the release said. The tenant and passerby were able to get to safety.

The release said the civilian who tried to help faced extreme fire and smoke and was taken to the hospital. The tenant was displaced because of the blaze and is being helped by the Red Cross.

The tenant was cooking food on the stove and groceries that were also on the stove caught fire, said Battalion Chief Michael Kulsrud. He said the fire was contained to the one apartment unit.