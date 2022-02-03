Music calendar for Feb. 4-11 – Ron Criscone, Suzanne Santo, Desperate8s and Mother Yeti

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Fireside Music Series: Ron Criscone – Classic rock. Friday and Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Suzanne Santo – Singer/songwriter. With Izzi Ray. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Four-member band with guitar, bass and piano. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Happiness – Rock. Fridayand Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Stoney Holiday – Country, blues and rock. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Chasing EOS – Live at the Moose Lounge. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Steven Wayne – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Mother Yeti with Pit and Mama Llama – Rock and indie rock. Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

DJ Miles – Dance and pop. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Free. (208) 883-7662.

Donavon Frankenreiter and Matt Gundy – Soft rock. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $23-$26. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Dinosaur Jr. – Dinosaur Jr. with Pink Mountaintops. Rock. Monday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50. (866) 468-7623.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Tuesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Rusty & Ginger – Country music. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill Spokane Valley, 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Doug & Marty – Classic rock. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Fire Bottle Brothers featuring Rusty Jackson – Country. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 891-8357.

Carter Hudson – Soul and blues. Wednesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, the Appleseed Cast and Nate Bergman – Rock. Thursday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50. (866) 468-7623.

Steve Starkey – Country. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Desperate8s – Four-member band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Fireside Music Series: Isaac Walton – Soulful acoustic and rock. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Tango Volcado – Tango band. Friday, Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $17. (208) 457-8950.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Friday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

The Fab Four – Beatles tribute band. Postponed from March 13, 2020. Tickets will be honored on the new date, but ticketholders needing refunds should check with their point of purchase. Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $39.50-$62.50. (509) 227-7638.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Friday, Feb. 11, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs – Country. Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

The Shift – Rock covers. Feb. 11 and 12, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Heather King Band – Variety dance band. Friday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass, folk and Americana. Friday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.