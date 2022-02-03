NO. 2 GONZAGA 92, SAN DIEGO 62
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 3, 2022
No. 2 Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 29 9-12 2-3 0-12 1 3 23
Timme 26 5-14 3-4 4-8 0 0 13
Bolton 29 3-6 3-4 0-1 4 2 10
Nembhard 32 7-11 0-0 0-4 7 3 14
Strawther 29 4-8 2-2 0-8 2 3 11
Hickman 17 3-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 6
Watson 17 5-7 1-1 0-3 3 3 11
Sallis 11 1-1 0-1 0-1 0 2 2
Gregg 5 1-3 0-1 2-5 0 0 2
Arlauskas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lang 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-67 11-16 6-43 17 18 92
Percentages: FG .567, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Holmgren 3-5, Bolton 1-1, Strawther 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 4, Strawther 2). Turnovers: 8 (Bolton 2, Watson 2, Holmgren, Nembhard, Sallis, Strawther). Steals: 6 (Bolton 2, Gregg, Hickman, Nembhard, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb SAN DIEGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parrish 18 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Brown 24 3-9 1-2 4-12 0 4 7
Calcaterra 30 5-10 0-0 0-2 1 0 11
McKinney 35 2-7 5-7 0-2 0 3 10
Earlington 27 4-11 3-4 0-3 0 3 12
Townsend 25 5-11 2-3 0-2 1 1 13
Gultekin 20 1-6 2-3 1-6 0 1 4
Berger 9 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 3
Pinchuk 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Reath 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Prunty 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-62 13-19 7-31 4 14 62
Percentages: FG .355, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Calcaterra 1-1, Berger 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Earlington 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Gultekin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 3, Parrish). Turnovers: 11 (Calcaterra 2, Pinchuk 2, Townsend 2, Brown, Earlington, Gultekin, McKinney, Parrish). Steals: 4 (Calcaterra, Earlington, McKinney, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None.
