Prep roundup: Ferris boys top Walla Walla in nonleague game; Freeman girls top Colville at top of NEA

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Ferris 66, Walla Walla 58: AJ Newcomb scored 18 points, Dylan Skaife added 17 and the Saxons (13-5) topped the visiting Blue Devils (8-10) in a nonleague game.

Ferris led by just one entering the fourth quarter. Diego Jacques led Wa-Hi with 24 points and Dillon Wasser had 19.

Colville at Freeman: Cole Clark hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Scotties (18-1, 11-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (15-4, 8-3) in a Northeast A game.

Medical Lake 50, Riverside 43: Oran Rhimer scored 15 points, Tyler Sembly added 14 and the Cardinals (7-9, 4-5) beat the visiting Rams (2-15, 1-8) in a Northeast A game. Jacob Graham led Riverside with 14 points.

Reardan 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48: Logan Flaa scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Reardan (9-9, 6-6) beat the visiting Broncos (11-7, 6-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Jayce Kelly led LRS with 12 points.

Kettle Falls 71, Asotin 37: Zane Edwards scored 27 points and the Bulldogs (5-13, 1-9) beat the visiting Panthers (6-8, 2-6) in a Northeast 2B game. Isaac Bair recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists for Kettle Falls. Nick Heier led Asotin with 12 points.

Lewiston 62, Lake City 57: The Bengals (13-5, 3-3) trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter but stormed back to deal the visiting Timberwolves (17-1, 5-1) their first loss of the season in an Inland Empire game.

Girls basketball

Ferris 58, Central Valley 43: Kayla Jones scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and the Saxons (14-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Bears (9-8, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Kacey Spink added 10 points for Ferris. Gabrielle Wilson led CV with 10 points.

Freeman 39, Colville 34: Maddy Phillips recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and the Scotties (13-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (15-2, 8-1) in a Northeast A game.

Sydney McLean added 12 points and eight assists for Freeman. Ashne’a Anderson led Colville with 10 points.

Lakeside 54, Deer Park 32: Ayanna Tobeck scored 12 points and the visiting Eagles (9-8, 5-4) beat the Stags (9-5, 2-4) in a Northeast A game. Sophia Stadler and Jayne Mahowald added 10 points apiece for Lakeside. Allie Garry led Deer Park with eight points.

Riverside 41, Medical Lake 37: Sam Riggles scored 11 points and the Rams (3-11, 1-7) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-9, 0-7) in a Northeast A game. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 10 points.

Reardan 54, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36: Liberty Anderson scored 14 points, Ayden Krupke added 11 and Reardan (12-6, 5-4) beat the visiting Broncos (7-11, 3-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Sydney Kinch led LRS with 18 points.

Kettle Falls 59, Asotin 25: Mya Edwards scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (13-5, 9-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-8, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Ella Johnson added 12 points for Kettle Falls.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 26: Brooklyn Bailey scored 11 points, Bailey Brown added 10 and the visiting Eagles (9-6, 3-4) beat the Timberwolves (0-11, 0-7) in a Southeast 1B game. Emily Kramer led Tekoa-Rosalia with 19 points.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 6 (Mead host): Mead’s Annalise Thackston took the all-around title and helped the Panthers to a league win and clinch the Greater Spokane League season championship at Mead Gymnastic Center on Thursday.

Thackston placed first on beam as well. Jacequeline Bonnett (Mt. Spokane) won the vault, floor and bars and was second all-around.

Mead scored 173.350, followed by Mt. Spokane (169.150) and Central Valley (157.325).