Spokane rapper Jang selected for Capitol Hill Block Party lineup

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

The Capitol Hill Block Party is a music festival that annually overtakes a large part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Throughout the three-day festival, local bars, musicians and participants are swallowed up into a frenzy of art and party all on the blocked-off city streets.

The lineups have always been an eclectic set of artists spanning genre and region, with an emphasis on the present and future of the Pacific Northwest. And who better to represent the future of the Upper Left than Spokane’s very own rapper, Jang (aka Jango).

To be situated among such icons as Danny Brown, IDK, Diplo, Charli XCX and Kenny Mason is not just an honor, it’s a declaration.

“Getting the chance to be a part of this year’s Capitol Hill Block Party is surreal, to say the least,” Jang said. “I think I might just be the first Spokane artist to ever play Capitol Hill Block Party, which is proof our city is growing in the right direction.”

It’s a huge step up for Spokane music, Spokane rap and Jang himself.

“The team and I have spent years building the bridge from Spokane to Seattle, so to get the opportunity to be involved is truly a blessing,” he said.

Jang’s work has always involved building bridges. Whether they link the Eastern and Western sides of Washington (see single “Merchandise” featuring Seattle rapper Sam Lachow) or two seemingly disparate genres (see the Unity shows with Indian Goat), Jang doesn’t sit within the confines he is given.

Jang’s boundary-bending career is further solidified by his place in the Block party lineup. The vivacious talent and hard-earned skill that started here in the 509 is gaining recognition all around, and CBHP will be a celebration of what’s been accomplished – and what’s to come.

Capitol Hill Block Party takes place July 22-24. Tickets are on sale now on capitolhillblockparty.com.