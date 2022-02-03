Stage listings for Feb. 4-11 – Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ ‘Crazy in Love’ and ‘I Saw You!’

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

Comedy

“I Saw You!” – Improv show. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Dance

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company – Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be performing a dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Water Tiger. The show is a mix of Asian heritage, multimedia performance and American dance. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Price varies. (509) 313-2787, gonzaga.edu.

Theater

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Tony-winning “Peter and the Starcatcher” upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (aka Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novels by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker. Showtimes are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

“Jersey Boys” – Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 13, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $52-$110. (509) 279-7000.

“Crazy in Love: A Devised Cabaret From the Heart” – Inspired by the three great interpretive singers who star in this Valentine’s Day piece of perfection as each gives their own personal story of love through song. Directed by David Garbarkewitz. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-6006.