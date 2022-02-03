State Parks permanently closes access to parts of Palouse Falls

Access to parts of Palouse Falls was permanently closed last week.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved closing access to the rock formation known as Castle Rock, access to the fall’s plunge pool and the surrounding canyon walls.

The decision was made primarily for visitor safety, said Washington State Parks planner Laura Moxham who briefed the commissioners on Jan. 27. Secondary considerations were protecting natural and cultural resources in the area.

At the same meeting the commission renamed the park. It’s now officially called the Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site.

Over the years a number of people have died at Palouse Falls. A number of unauthorized trails lead up the cliffs edge and some have drowned swimming in the plunge pool. In 2018, Cade E. Prophet died after falling about 40 feet as he took pictures of the scenic waterfall. His mother, Dorothy Prophet spoke to the S-R at that time and urged state parks to install better signage.

Commissioner Ken Bounds asked staff if there were any plans to provide guided hikes to the permanently closed areas. Staff said that was unlikely, adding that the “safety concern was too high.”

The falls are a popular destination for nature photographers and the occasional adventurer.

In 2009, a kayaker dropped the 185-foot falls. And, in the winter of 2016 Spokane climbers Jess Roskelley and Scott Coldiron ice climbed at the falls.

According to state parks staff, there is still a special activity permit process that could give access to the permanently closed areas. The waterfall, designated as the state’s waterfall by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014, is a popular hiking and sightseeing destination with trails that cut across and around cliffs several hundred feet high overlooking the falls.

The closure is part of a longer term effort to update the park boundaries and amenities. As part of that camping at Palouse Falls will also end and a visitor center may be built.