Things to do in Spokane from Feb. 4-11 – ‘Love and Loneliness,’ Lunar New Year celebration, LaToya Ruby Frazier and June T. Sanders

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

FāVS Virtual Coffee Talk: “Love and Loneliness in the Pandemic” – Coffee Talk panelists the Rev. Martin Elfert, Bryce Brewer, the Rev. Melissa Opel and Debbie Selzer share their stories or speak to how they’ve navigated loneliness, grief and love during the pandemic. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/515393699756998. Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Faith and Values. Free. (509) 240-1830.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Lunar New Year Celebration – Featuring Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks and live performances throughout the day, a fireworks show at 7 p.m. and chances to win free carousel rides, Spokane Chiefs tickets and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. The first 500 people receive a free swag bag. Saturday, 1 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

“New Ways in an Old Tradition: Shared Identities in Portrait” – June T. Sanders discusses her most recent body of work “Easy World” and her artistic practice and portraiture ethos. Wednesday, Noon-1 p.m. Jundt Art Museum, Gonzaga University, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-6613.

SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker: LaToya Ruby Frazier – Visual artist and professor of photography at the School of Art Institute of Chicago LaToya Ruby Frazier discusses how she uses photography to fight injustice, poverty, health care and gender inequality, environmental contamination, racism and more. Followed by an interview session with Gwendolyn Cash-James, SCC Dean of Arts and Sciences, and an audience Q&A. Watch live at scc.spokane.edu/live. Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane Community College. Free. (509) 533-8883.

Health Equity Listening Sessions – Department of Health is leading conversations for anyone who may have experienced health inequities or racism in the health care system to participate in listening sessions. Hosted via Microsoft Teams, for more information, contact healthequityimplementation@doh.wa.gov Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by the Department of Health.