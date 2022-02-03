Recap and highlights: Chet Holmgren puts on a show as No. 2 Gonzaga routs San Diego 92-62

Chet Holmgren is as good as advertised.

Overrated chants from the San Diego student section seemed to be in jest, but were silenced anyway, as Holmgren led Gonzaga to a 92-62 win on Thursday.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (18-2, 7-0) had their most highly touted recruit play the best game of his freshman season, with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in the win over the Toreros (13-10, 6-4).

Gonzaga has won 11 straight games, and although didn’t play its best half to start, finished strong with 55 points in the final period.

The Zags shot 56.7% from the field and made 5 of 12 3-pointers, after going the first half without a basket from beyond the arc.

Andrew Nembhard scored 15 points with seven assists and zero turnovers, as Gonzaga had six players score double figures.

Difference makers: Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard spark Gonzaga’s easy win over USD CHET HOLMGREN | Read more »

First half

15:52 - GU 10, SD 5: Bolton is called for an offensive foul at the first media timeout, as the Zags double up the Toreros early.

Gonzaga is shooting 5 of 7 from the field, highlighted by a dunk from Bolton on a break away. Timme and Nembhard lead with four points apiece, while Brown has four for San Diego.

11:25 - GU 18, SD 12: Watson drops in a hook shot and San Diego is called for a travel on the other end leading into the U12 media timeout.

Zags have scored the last six points, since the Toreros tied the game on a Townsend 3-pointer. Gonzaga has six players on the scoresheet, led by Timme, Nembhard and Watson with four points apiece.

BANG!



Townsend from the corner ties the game.#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/7RFyUYafOd — San Diego Men’s Basketball (@usdmbb) February 4, 2022

7:58 - GU 21, SD 16: Timme misses a pair of shots near the basket and both teams are struggling offensively going into the U8 media timeout.

Timme is 2 of 9 from the field, as the Zags have missed their last six field goal attempts and are on a 3:00 scoring drought. Meanwhile, San Diego has made 2 of the last 10 field goals.

4:54 - GU 25, SD 18: Holmgren throws down a pair of impressive dunks and San Diego calls a timeout.

Holmgren has four points and two rebounds in the game.

2:16 - GU 33, SD 20: Gonzaga putting together a solid run before halftime, as Timme, Holmgren and Nembhard get quick scores after defensive stops.

The Zags are without a 3-pointer, shooting 0 of 3 from beyond the arc, and are shooting 51.6% from the field. Meanwhile, the Toreros are shooting 32.1% and are 1 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Halftime

Despite playing far from its best half of the year, Gonzaga is easily ahead of San Diego at halftime behind another impressive performance from Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren made two highlight reel dunks in the first half, including an outstretched ally-oop from Andrew Nembhard high above the rim. Holmgren has a team-high nine points with five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Holmgren’s post partner Drew Timme has struggled, shooting 3 of 11 from the field for seven points and seven rebounds – mostly compiled from his misses under the basket.

The Zags are without a 3-pointer, missing all three of their attempts, after combining for 18 3s against Portland last Saturday. The host Toreros aren’t fairing much better, shooting 1 of 6 on 3-pointers to go with 34.4% from the field.

Second half

15:20 - GU 51, SD 35: San Diego cuts Gonzaga’s lead to nine with three 3-pointers, but the Zags quickly rebuild their lead with a 7-0 run over the last 56 seconds going into the U16 media timeout.

Holmgren and Nembhard lead the way with 12 points apiece, as the Zags are 6 of 9 from the field to start the second half.

11:32 - GU 62, SD 44: Gonzaga has played far from its best game, but are a cut above the Toreros, closing in on a 20 point lead at the U12 media timeout.

Strawther is the fourth Zag in double figures with 11 points, as Nembhard leads with 14.

7:05 - GU 75, SD 50: An unreal sequence from Chet Holmgren, who scored 11 points in just over a minute for Gonzaga.

Holmgren has 23 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks, asserting himself as the most dominant player on the court.

When Holmgren is confident, this is what it looks like pic.twitter.com/MS1Du7MlUk — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 4, 2022

3:43 - GU 83, SD 57: Bench is getting some minutes as the Zags are in control at the final media timeout.

Gonzaga had an efficient second half on offense, shooting 66.7% from the field and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Starting 5

Pregame

Gonzaga made it to February before playing its second true road game.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 West Coast) are away from the Kennel this week, starting off in San Diego for a meeting with the Toreros (13-9, 6-3) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, who have been a surprise in the WCC this year.

Voted to finish 9th in the WCC preseason poll, San Diego is currently third ahead of BYU, San Francisco and Santa Clara – though all four have the same number of losses. The Toreros have taken advantage of a fortuitous schedule, with a 6-0 record against WCC foes under .500 in conference play and a 0-3 record against teams at, or above .500.

San Diego still has its game against Gonzaga tonight, two against Saint Mary’s, one against San Francisco and one against Santa Clara on the schedule.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga is on a 10-game win streak and has outscored WCC opponents by an average of 28.8 points.

Pick your fave 𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖚𝖆𝖑.



ᴊᴜᴊᴜ’ꜱ ᴅᴜɴᴋ⚡️𝙊𝙍

ᴅʀᴇᴡ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀʀʟᴀ’ꜱ ʜᴀʟꜰ ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛ ꜱʜᴏᴛꜱ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ewv5xbqQ6b — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 2, 2022

🚨TV Update: Saturday’s game at BYU will be on ESPN. Tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific. pic.twitter.com/WugyidwTXw — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 1, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 77-21 all-time record over San Diego, winning the last 14 meetings. The Bulldogs last lost at San Diego on Feb. 22, 2014 by a score of 69-66.

The Bulldogs beat the Toreros twice last year 106-69 and 90-62.

Team stats

San Diego Gonzaga Points 68.1 90.8 Points allowed 63.9 65.9 Field goal pct. 44.0 53.5 Rebounds 37.7 42.2 Assists 10.8 19.4 Blocks 3.9 5.8 Steals 4.9 6.8 Streak Won 2 Won 10

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Marcellus Earlington (USD) 13.5 42.0 73.5 Drew Timme (GU) 18.1 62.1 69.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Terrell Brown-Soares (USD) 7.1 4.6 2.4 Chet Holmgren (GU) 8.7 6.9 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Bryce Monroe (USD) 2.2 1.7 26.2 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.3 1.9 29.5

Game preview

Starting Thursday at San Diego, No. 2 Gonzaga prepares for critical road swing At different points this season, Gonzaga has occupied the top spot in the AP and Coaches’ polls. As of Wednesday, the Bulldogs were simultaneously holding the No. 1 position in the NCAA’s NET rankings and KenPom. They’re leading all Division I teams in offensive output, at 90.6 points per game, and recently appeared on a BetOnline.ag odds sheet as a slight betting favorite to win the national title. | Read more »

Gonzaga-San Diego key matchup: St. John’s transfer Marcellus Earlington a key addition for Toreros Gonzaga’s next West Coast Conference opponent is led by a 6-foot-6, 240-pound bruiser who creates mismatch issues for smaller guards unable to match his strength and physicality, but also bigger forwards and centers who don’t have the agility to guard him on the perimeter or keep up with him in transition. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren one of 10 finalists for Karl Malone Award Drew Timme was the recipient of last year’s Karl Malone Award, but it could be another Gonzaga player collecting the trophy given to the nation’s top power forward this season. | Read more »

Mock drafts: Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren in the mix for No. 1 pick with Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero There’s little debate currently about the projected top three in the draft. Three versatile freshmen forwards – Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero – appear to have created space at the top of the draft, much like they do on a basketball court. The order? That’s where the debate comes in. | Read more »

Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs makes NBA Rising Stars roster Jalen Suggs will get his first taste of the NBA’s All-Star weekend as a participant in the Rising Stars Game that will take place on Feb. 18 in Cleveland. | Read more »