Washington men dominate Cal, cruise to 84-63 win

Percy Allen Seattle Times

BERKELEY, Calif. — Twice in recent weeks, the Huskies built big double-digit leads early in the second half, but failed to administer a knockout and needed to work until the final minutes before securing a hard-fought win.

It happened against Stanford on Jan. 15 and again last Saturday during a double-overtime victory against Oregon State.

On Thursday night, the Washington men’s basketball team went up by 16 points shortly after halftime at California and for a moment the Huskies looked as if they would let the short-handed Golden Bears back into the game.

But UW has seemingly learned from past lessons, and never allowed Cal closer than 13 points, pulling away at the end for a 84-63 victory at Haas Pavilion.

It was the most dominant performance of the season for Washington, which was up by (23) points in the second half, led for more than 38 minutes and had three players score at least 19 points.

Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points and connected on 4 of 7 three-pointers.

In his first return to the Bay Area, Stanford transfer Daejon Davis tallied 19 points, including 14 in the second half while Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 19 points and eight assists.

Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12) swept the season series against Cal for the first time since the 2017-18 season and has won six of its past seven games.

This one was over early.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. sank his first three baskets and scored 7 of UW’s first 10 points as the Huskies built an eight-point lead in the opening minutes.

Washington controlled the first half and led for 18 1/2 minutes before going into halftime ahead 38-29.

The Huskies stretched their advantage to 47-31 after Brown’s jumper at the 17:41 mark. Cal forced a few missed shots and pulled to within 13 points, which sent a jolt through a mostly listless Haas Pavilion crowd.

But then Davis answered with a three-pointer followed by another triple from Bey to thwart Cal’s comeback attempt. Minutes later, PJ Fuller rattled in a three-pointer that put UW up 23 points (61-38) with 12:22 left and the Bears never seriously threatened again.

Cal (9-14, 2-10) played without its leading scorer Andre Kelly (13.4 points per game), who missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Freshman forward Obinna Anyanwu had a team-high 10 points for the Golden Bears, who lost their ninth straight game.

Washington wraps up its Bay Area trip on Sunday at Stanford.