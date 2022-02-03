What’s Worth Watching: ‘Murderville,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ ‘Archive 81’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

“Murderville” (2022), featuring a new homicide case every episode, follows a senior police detective (Will Arnett) tasked with solving murders alongside a rotating cast of partners – each played by a celebrity guest star without a script. That’s right, each of the guest stars must improvise their way through the investigations.

Featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong and Marshawn Lynch, “Murderville” is available on Netflix.

“Celebrity Big Brother” (2022)

A new cast of celebrities enters the “Big Brother” house for a third season filled with drama, comedy and chaos. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, this season will feature – in alphabetical order:

Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”); choreographer and performer Todrick Hall; Chris Kattan (“SNL”); Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync; designer Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Teddi Mellencamp (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); former Playboy Playmate, pageant queen and reality-TV star Shanna Moakler; figure skater Mirai Nagasu; ex-NBA player Lamar Odom; and MMA fighter Miesha Tate.

“Celebrity Big Brother” is available on CBS and Paramount+.

“Archive 81” (2022)

A film restoration expert stumbles across the remnants of what appears to be a journalism student’s research into a satanic cult. Featuring grainy footage, dissonant music and a drive to an isolated offsite facility paved with red flags, Spokane producer Mandi Price’s “Archive 81” is available on Netflix.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2022)

If you haven’t started this season already, you are missing out. Featuring a particularly brilliant group of contestants, the season is serving a delightfully unhinged panel of judges, Emmy winner RuPaul included.

Returning for its 14th season, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” challenges drag queen contestants to showcase their makeup, sewing, runway, dancing, acting and singing skills in an all-out race to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” “RPDR” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1 and Saturday mornings on Apple TV+.