Charlisse Leger-Walker scores 30 in WSU’s win at Colorado

From staff reports

BOULDER, Colo. – Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 30 points, leading Washington State to a 63-56 win over Colorado on Friday.

Leger-Walker shot 9 of 18 from the field and eclipsed her previous scoring high of 29 set in three games last season.

The Cougars (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) have won four straight games. The Buffaloes’ (14-6, 3-6) struggles continued, losing six of their past seven.

Washington State clung to a two-point lead with less a minute remaining when Leger-Walker assisted her sister Krystal on a 3-pointer.

Colorado missed a 3-point attempt on its next possession and Charlisse Leger-Walker made four consecutive free throw attempts to seal the win.

Krystal Leger-Walker finished with eight points, six assists and five rebounds. WSU’s Johanna Teder added 14 points

.