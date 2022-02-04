Charlisse Leger-Walker scores 30 in WSU’s win at Colorado
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022
From staff reports
BOULDER, Colo. – Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 30 points, leading Washington State to a 63-56 win over Colorado on Friday.
Leger-Walker shot 9 of 18 from the field and eclipsed her previous scoring high of 29 set in three games last season.
The Cougars (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) have won four straight games. The Buffaloes’ (14-6, 3-6) struggles continued, losing six of their past seven.
Washington State clung to a two-point lead with less a minute remaining when Leger-Walker assisted her sister Krystal on a 3-pointer.
Colorado missed a 3-point attempt on its next possession and Charlisse Leger-Walker made four consecutive free throw attempts to seal the win.
Krystal Leger-Walker finished with eight points, six assists and five rebounds. WSU’s Johanna Teder added 14 points
