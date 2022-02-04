Chiefs unable to convert power plays, lose to Rockets 4-1

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Kelowna Rockets were fast, physical and tenacious in the Spokane Chiefs’ zone Friday at the Arena. The Chiefs couldn’t quite match Kelowna’s speed and dropped a 4-1 decision, giving Kelowna its seventh straight win.

The Chiefs didn’t do themselves any favors by going scoreless on four power-play opportunities and coming out flat in a crucial third period.

“I didn’t like the start of the third. We had chances to exit pucks and started bringing them back into our own zone and inviting their forecheck,” Spokane head coach Adam Maglio said. “We had a spurt there and started going in the third but got in some penalty trouble.”

Mark Liwiski had two goals for Kelowna. Talyn Boyko stopped 24 shots. Spokane’s Mason Beaupit stopped 35 shots in the loss.

Down 2-1 heading into the third period, the Chiefs needed to create chances. Instead, they spent too much time defending. Kelowna outshot Spokane 14-5 in the period and 39-25 overall.

“It was definitely the turning point. After making it a one-goal game in the second we knew we had a chance,” Chiefs captain Bear Hughes said. “We let off the gas a little bit and we need the opposite start. We need to be in their end and have the momentum and instead, we gave them the momentum and it hurt us.”

Hughes scored Spokane’s lone goal, a shot from the slot in the second period to cut Kelowna’s lead to 2-1.

The Rockets scored their first two goals 3:06 apart in the second period. Liwiski’s first goal came after he found himself with teammate John Babcock on a 2-on-1. Babcock was fresh out of the penalty box, but Liwiski did it himself and sniped one past Beaupit.

Nolan Flamand scored on the rush at 7:50 to pad Kelowna’s early lead.

Kelowna got third-period goals from Liwiski and Pavel Novak just 26 seconds apart. Liwiski’s goal squeaked by Beaupit after a Chiefs defender had his head turned the wrong way with the puck near his feet.

Novak converted after a Chiefs turnover to give Kelowna a 4-1 lead at 14:19.

The Chiefs lamented their missed opportunities, particularly on the power play.

“Special teams are huge and even if you get one goal on the power play it’s going to help you a lot,” Hughes said. “Going 0-for-4 hurts us. It’s not good and we need to be able to bury one. It’s big for momentum and that definitely hurt us.”

The Chiefs had some looks on the power play, but they couldn’t solve the Kelowna penalty kill or Boyko, who stands six feet, seven inches.

“We had looks. I didn’t like our first power play so we made some adjustments,” Maglio said. “You have to find one in these kinds of games especially when we have early power plays. Those are big momentum opportunities to get leads and get everyone going.”

The Chiefs are back at the Arena Saturday against the Portland Winterhawks.