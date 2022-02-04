Cooking with Cannabis: Infused lemon bars can shake off winter chill

By Mary J. White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Darlings, I hope this finds you well and happy, or at least happier than you were last year. I think we can all agree that the last two years have been a struggle and a challenge, to say the least. And I know February can seem long and cold, and spring can seem very far away, but no worries!

You can enjoy a couple of these bright pucker-y lemon bars and feel really good. If you don’t want to be elevated, these are also great with unmedicated butter or CBD butter. Or, if you really desire more elevation, consider using hash butter: it’s going to be at least 3 to 5 times stronger.

Whatever way you choose to enjoy them, these tasty treats will help you remember that spring is just around the proverbial corner.

Green Glorious Lemon Bars

(The addition of medicated butter makes these bars even better!)

For approximately 2 dozen, you’ll need:

¾ cups butter, softened (you can use all pot butter or half medicated and half regular, CBD butter or hash butter – experiment!)

2/3 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 ½ cup flour, plus 3 tablespoons for the topping

2 tablespoons finely grated lemon peel

3 large eggs, slightly beaten

1 ¼ cup sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch baking pan. In a big bowl beat together the butter and sugar till blended. Gradually blend in 1 ½ cups flour and the lemon peel, then press the mixture into the bottom of the pan. Bake this crust for about 20 minutes or until light brown.

While that’s baking, in a small bowl whisk the eggs, sugar, lemon juice and the 3 tablespoons of flour until light and foamy. Pour this over the baked crust then bake it for about 20-25 minutes more or until the topping is set. Cool, then dust with a bit more confectioner’s sugar and cut into bars. Tart and pucker-y and fun!