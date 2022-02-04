Gonzaga-BYU key matchup: Alex Barcello a bright spot in BYU’s losing skid

PROVO, Utah – Alex Barcello is typically on the first line of every BYU opponent’s scouting report. It’s no different for second-ranked Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-2 guard was one of the few bright spots in BYU’s 73-59 home loss to San Francisco on Thursday. He scored 25 points, hit 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 free throws. The Cougars’ other four starters combined for just eight points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Barcello is a do-it-all guard, much like running mate Te’Jon Lucas, with a pure shooting stroke. That hasn’t always been on display against the Zags. Barcello averaged 14.7 points on 26.7% 3-point shooting in three losses to Gonzaga last season.

But the fifth-year senior was one of the most effective Cougars in the first meeting, a 110-84 blowout loss to the Zags at the McCarthey Athletic Center last month. He finished with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 6 behind the arc. He had five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes, one of his lightest workloads of the season. He also had five turnovers, equaling his season high (vs. Pacific last week).

Barcello, 1-6 against the Zags in his career, including a loss as an Arizona Wildcat before he transferred to BYU, is connecting on 46.4% of his shots inside the arc, 47% of his 3-pointers and 88.4 at the foul line. His 17.3 scoring average leads the team by nearly seven points.

He’s hit 11 of 22 3s (50%) and averaged 21.3 points in BYU’s three-game losing streak.

Gonzaga has defensive options on Barcello, including 6-5 senior Andrew Nembhard or 6-3 senior Rasir Bolton, who often draws the opponent’s best perimeter player. That probably will hold true Saturday night, with Bolton on Barcello and Nemhbard guarding Lucas, who averages 10.4 points and 4.4 assists.

Freshmen Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis also should see time on BYU’s backcourt duo when the Zags go to their bench. Barcello can expect to see bigger Zags on switches, including 6-7 Julian Strawther and possibly 6-8 Anton Watson.