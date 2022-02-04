Gonzaga junior Drew Timme, winner of Malone Award last year, among final 10 for Abdul-Jabbar Award

Gonzaga junior Drew Timme on Friday was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

The news comes one day after GU freshman Chet Holmgren was listed among the final 10 for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Timme won the 2021 Malone Award and was selected to the 20-player preseason Malone watch list in October. Holmgren, meanwhile, was on the Abdul Jabbar preseason watch list.

Regardless of the name or position attached to the awards, Timme and Holmgren have strong resumes.

Timme leads Gonzaga in scoring (18.1 points) and ranks eighth nationally at 62.1% from the field. He’s second on the team in blocks (19) and third in rebounding at 6.0 per game.

The 6-foot-10 Timme averaged 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds as a sophomore.

Abdul-Jabbar finalists include Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Connecticut’s Adam Sanogo, Duke’s Mark Williams, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Providence’s Nate Watson and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski won the Abdul-Jabbar Award in 2017. Iowa’s Luka Garza was the winner last season.

Fans are permitted to vote on the award. More information is at www.hoophallawards.com.