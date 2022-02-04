Local pharmacies and grocery stores begin receiving free N95 masks for distribution

In Washington state, the following pharmacies are a part of the federal pharmacy program (although this does not guarantee they will have masks yet):

The federal government is distributing N95 masks to pharmacies nationwide for Americans to pick up for free.

Many pharmacies in the Inland Northwest have already received their shipments or expect to soon.

For the full list of participating pharmacies, go to cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html.

Some stores are expecting to receive masks through mid-February, such as Walgreens, which has yet to list a Spokane-based store as having received masks.

Certain Rite Aid locations have also received shipments, and they are limiting supplies to three masks per person.

All Fred Meyer stores in Washington will have masks available for customers, and eastern Washington stores should receive their supply in the coming days, according to a Fred Meyer spokesperson.

All Safeway-Albertsons stores in the Spokane area have received masks as well through the initiative, but shoppers are encouraged to check with local stores for inventory, a spokesperson said.

The Spokane Regional Health District does not have a list of local stores where these masks are available .

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 615 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Friday.

There have been 1,215 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.

There are 191 patients in Spokane hospitalized with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. There are still 4,750 backlogged cases at the district.

There are 104 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus. Kootenai Health has 87 COVID patients.