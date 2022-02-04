MacLennan to get $500K in settlement over firing from North Idaho College

From staff reports

Former North Idaho College president Rick MacLennan will get some $500,000 as part of a settlement over his firing from the school, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Friday.

North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees fired MacLennan without cause in September. North Idaho’s former wrestling coach, Michael Sebaaly, is serving as the school’s interim president.

MacLennan filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in October, alleging his termination was retaliation after he accused Board Chair Todd Banducci of aggressive, unprofessional and threatening behavior.

MacLennan, who served as North Idaho College’s president for five years, earned more than $220,000 annually in base salary.

A clause in his contract “includes NIC’s agreement to pay him for 12 months of salary and benefits,” the Coeur d’Alene Press reports.

The Press reports that after MacLennan sued, “a payment of $250,000 was added to the pot from Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, NIC’s insurer.”

The total he will receive is $28.72 less than $500,000, the Press reported, citing a records request.