Man shot in face on South Hill said he forgives alleged shooter

Scott Jerko considers himself lucky to be alive.

The 41-year-old was shot in the face last month on the lower South Hill, and despite the physical and emotional pain and the months of recovery ahead, Scott Jerko said he forgives alleged shooter Gary L. Cottrill Sr.

“I just want to make it clear that I forgive Gary,” Scott Jerko said. “I just want him to get the help that he needs.”

Jerko said he doesn’t want Cottrill to be released from the Spokane County Jail prematurely and hurt someone else, though.

The single gunshot happened the evening of Jan. 19 on South Cedar Street, followed by screams and a pool of Jerko’s blood on the sidewalk. But Jerko, his father, Michael Jerko, and neighbors say the incident stemmed from Cottrill slashing tires and keying cars in the neighborhood.

Scott Jerko, who has lived in Spokane 15 years, said he has video evidence of Cottrill slashing one of his car tires, keying a car and attempting to slash another tire. He said four total tires have been slashed on his two cars, which have both been keyed as well.

A total of four tires on three vehicles were deflated on Cedar Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues Jan. 26.

Minutes before the shooting, Michael Jerko said he told Cottrill that he was not wanted in the neighborhood because neighbors were angry with him about vandalizing their cars. He said Cottrill pulled what he thought to be a knife but he later determined was a .38 caliber pistol.

“Why he didn’t pull the trigger, I don’t know,” Michael Jerko said. “Only God knows that.”

He said the two were yelling back and forth at each other while walking down Cedar Street and neighbors started exiting their homes.

Scott Jerko, who lives at 618 S. Cedar St., said he heard the commotion outside, knew it involved Cottrill and grabbed a club. He said he walked down the steps of his residence and saw Cottrill walking in the middle of the street before Cottrill fired his pistol at him.

Cottrill told police he pulled out his pistol and told Scott Jerko to get back, according to court records. Cottrill said he fired one round toward Jerko’s chest and then continued on his walk, the documents said.

Cottrill and his attorney, Anthony Beattie, declined to be interviewed for this story.

Scott Jerko showed short video clips to The Spokesman-Review. The gunshot and screams by neighbors after the shot could be heard in one video. Another showed Scott Jerko on the sidewalk with a great deal of his blood beside him.

“I just screamed,” neighbor Marcie Davidson said. “I could not believe that he shot him.”

Scott Jerko said he thought he was going to die. He said the last thing he remembers before passing out is telling a police officer he could not breathe.

Michael Jerko, who was about 5 feet away from his son when the shot was fired, said he turned Scott Jerko on his side so he didn’t choke on his blood.

He said he wasn’t sure if his son was going to live.

“I don’t wish that to happen to anybody,” he said of the feeling. “It’s just sad.”

Scott Jerko said he was in the intensive care unit at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for a few days and unconscious for a couple days after the shooting. He was released from the hospital Jan. 25.

Because of COVID-19, Scott Jerko was not allowed any visitors during his hospital stay.

He said that was “super rough.”

“Those first couple of days, it was so hard because you just want to see him, right?” said Shannon Rohloff, Scott Jerko’s ex-wife. “You just want to see that person. You want to be able to look at them with your own eyes and know that they’re OK.”

He said, however, he was able to FaceTime with his ex-wife, with whom he remains close, and their 16-year-old daughter.

He said doctors were amazed that he had motor skills and movement in his mouth.

The bullet went through his jaw, tongue and now rests next to his spinal cord. He also lost a few teeth. It’s uncertain whether surgeons will remove the bullet. Removing it could result in paralysis, he said.

With one surgery complete, he said he expects to have at least two more. Ultimately, doctors believe he will make a full recovery, he said.

He said his neck and jaw hurt, it’s painful to speak and the right side of his face is numb. He said he can only consume liquids, take baths instead of showers and sleeping is “horrible.”

But he said the shooting is affecting him even more on an emotional level. He said he has had “pretty wicked” nightmares about the incident and dying.

He said he will need mental health counseling.

“It’s really, really shaken me up and really made my heart heavy,” he said.

Rohloff created a GoFundMe page to help cover Scott Jerko’s expenses. Almost $4,000 had been raised as of Friday night.

Scott Jerko said the support has been amazing, and while many of the financial contributions have come from family and friends, perhaps more have come from strangers.

He said the contributions will go toward things like paying rent since he cannot work at his regular Amazon job, and replacing his slashed tire on his car.

“I think we take life for granted,” he said. “When something dramatic like this happens, it really opens up your eyes.”

Cottrill remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bond is set at $50,000.