The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 33° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys over U-Hi; Mead girls remain undefeated

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 72, University 57: Maverick Sanders scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (16-3, 6-1) beat the Titans (12-7, 5-4).

Shane Skidmore led University with 18 points and Jeremiah Sibley added 17.

Mead 64, Cheney 47: Brycen Gardner scored 16 points as the Panthers (9-10, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-15, 0-8).

Ryan Mount and Zach Reighard added 11 points apiece for Mead. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 19 points.

North Central 71, Ridgeline 49: Elijah Williams scored 19 points, Gelonni Ervin added 17 and the visiting Wolfpack (5-12, 3-5) beat the Falcons (1-16, 0-8).

Isaac Richardson led Ridgeline with 15 points.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 64, West Valley 61: Xavier Santana hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points and the visiting Bantams (12-5, 6-2) beat the Eagles (14-3, 5-2).

Rosko Schroder led West Valley with 20 points and Grady Walker added 16.

Pullman 81, Rogers 30: Jaedyn Brown scored 19 points and the visiting Greyhounds (16-2, 7-1) beat the Pirates (1-16, 1-7).

Pullman’s Tanner Barbour and Champ Powaukee added 13 points apiece.

East Valley 65 Shadle Park 64: Coleton Hansen scored 19 points and the visiting Knights (6-11, 2-5) beat the Highlanders (4-13, 2-6).

Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with 24 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 68, Medical Lake 58: Taylor Wells scored 22 points, Quin Goldsmith added 19 and the visiting Scotties (19-1, 12-0) beat the Cardinals (7-10, 4-6). Oran Rhimer led Medical Lake with 18 points.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 57, Cheney 20: Teryn Gardner scored 13 points to lead four in double figures as the Panthers (18-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-13, 1-7). Mead’s Haley Burns, Olivia Moore and Nataline Braun added 10 points apiece.

University 69, Mt. Spokane 41: Krista Elliot scored 17 points, Katie Christensen added 14 and the Titans (7-11, 4-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-10, 4-3).

Sloane Gardner and Patience Grey scored nine points apiece for Mt. Spokane.

North Central 42, Ridgeline 37: Greta Marko scored 13 points and the visiting Wolfpack (3-14, 1-6) beat the Falcons (0-18, 0-8).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 11 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 57, Clarkston 51: Chloe DeHaro scored 22 points, Madison Carr added 18 and the Eagles (14-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Bantams (11-6, 5-2).

Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 26 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Pullman 49, Rogers 40: Ava Petrino scored 16 points, Elise McDougle added 14 and the visiting Greyhounds (6-11, 5-2) beat the Pirates (1-15, 1-6).

Kamryn Jennings led Rogers with 14 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 42, Medical Lake 33: Sydney McLean scored 16 points and the visiting Scotties (14-5, 9-1) beat the Cardinals (5-10, 0-8).

Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 15 points.

Lakeside 51, Deer Park 38: Avery Haff scored 11 points and the Eagles (6-7, 5-4) beat the visiting Stags (9-5, 4-4).

Brooklyn Coe led Deer Park with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 65, Davenport 20: Teagan Colvin scored 33 points, Ellie Denny added 14 and the Lancers (16-1, 9-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (4-12, 3-7).

Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39: Asher Cai scored 21 points and the visiting Bulldogs (15-1, 7-0) beat the Bulldogs (13-6, 9-3).

Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 15 points.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 61, Lewiston 41: Madison Mitchell and Madi Symons scored 14 points apiece and the Vikings (19-2) beat the visiting Bengals (8-12) in the first round of the 5A District 1-2 tournament.

CdA will host Lake City, which beat Post Falls 50-36, in the district championship game on Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories