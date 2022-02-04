Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys over U-Hi; Mead girls remain undefeated

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 72, University 57: Maverick Sanders scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (16-3, 6-1) beat the Titans (12-7, 5-4).

Shane Skidmore led University with 18 points and Jeremiah Sibley added 17.

Mead 64, Cheney 47: Brycen Gardner scored 16 points as the Panthers (9-10, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-15, 0-8).

Ryan Mount and Zach Reighard added 11 points apiece for Mead. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 19 points.

North Central 71, Ridgeline 49: Elijah Williams scored 19 points, Gelonni Ervin added 17 and the visiting Wolfpack (5-12, 3-5) beat the Falcons (1-16, 0-8).

Isaac Richardson led Ridgeline with 15 points.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 64, West Valley 61: Xavier Santana hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points and the visiting Bantams (12-5, 6-2) beat the Eagles (14-3, 5-2).

Rosko Schroder led West Valley with 20 points and Grady Walker added 16.

Pullman 81, Rogers 30: Jaedyn Brown scored 19 points and the visiting Greyhounds (16-2, 7-1) beat the Pirates (1-16, 1-7).

Pullman’s Tanner Barbour and Champ Powaukee added 13 points apiece.

East Valley 65 Shadle Park 64: Coleton Hansen scored 19 points and the visiting Knights (6-11, 2-5) beat the Highlanders (4-13, 2-6).

Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with 24 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 68, Medical Lake 58: Taylor Wells scored 22 points, Quin Goldsmith added 19 and the visiting Scotties (19-1, 12-0) beat the Cardinals (7-10, 4-6). Oran Rhimer led Medical Lake with 18 points.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 57, Cheney 20: Teryn Gardner scored 13 points to lead four in double figures as the Panthers (18-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-13, 1-7). Mead’s Haley Burns, Olivia Moore and Nataline Braun added 10 points apiece.

University 69, Mt. Spokane 41: Krista Elliot scored 17 points, Katie Christensen added 14 and the Titans (7-11, 4-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-10, 4-3).

Sloane Gardner and Patience Grey scored nine points apiece for Mt. Spokane.

North Central 42, Ridgeline 37: Greta Marko scored 13 points and the visiting Wolfpack (3-14, 1-6) beat the Falcons (0-18, 0-8).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 11 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 57, Clarkston 51: Chloe DeHaro scored 22 points, Madison Carr added 18 and the Eagles (14-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Bantams (11-6, 5-2).

Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 26 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Pullman 49, Rogers 40: Ava Petrino scored 16 points, Elise McDougle added 14 and the visiting Greyhounds (6-11, 5-2) beat the Pirates (1-15, 1-6).

Kamryn Jennings led Rogers with 14 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 42, Medical Lake 33: Sydney McLean scored 16 points and the visiting Scotties (14-5, 9-1) beat the Cardinals (5-10, 0-8).

Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 15 points.

Lakeside 51, Deer Park 38: Avery Haff scored 11 points and the Eagles (6-7, 5-4) beat the visiting Stags (9-5, 4-4).

Brooklyn Coe led Deer Park with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 65, Davenport 20: Teagan Colvin scored 33 points, Ellie Denny added 14 and the Lancers (16-1, 9-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (4-12, 3-7).

Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39: Asher Cai scored 21 points and the visiting Bulldogs (15-1, 7-0) beat the Bulldogs (13-6, 9-3).

Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 15 points.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 61, Lewiston 41: Madison Mitchell and Madi Symons scored 14 points apiece and the Vikings (19-2) beat the visiting Bengals (8-12) in the first round of the 5A District 1-2 tournament.

CdA will host Lake City, which beat Post Falls 50-36, in the district championship game on Tuesday.