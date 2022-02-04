Show your love with sweet cannabis treats

By Kate A. Miner EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

There are many stories associated with Valentine’s Day. It is said that St. Valentine of Rome inspired this month’s big commercial holiday. He was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers, who were forbidden to marry, and persecuted under the Roman Empire for aiding Christians. According to legend, during his imprisonment, Valentine healed the daughter of his jailer, and before his execution, he wrote her a letter signed “Your Valentine” as a farewell. He is also known as the patron saint of beekeepers.

Bees have long symbolized love, and beekeepers also symbolize the protection of the family. By managing hives and caring for their bees, beekeepers ensure that their bee colonies flourish and the honey continues to flow.

Keeping bees is a special calling – it requires scientific know-how as well as a kind and gentle heart – which can make one think of the nurturing and attention required to grow cannabis well.

Our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide has a similarly nourishing approach this year. Yes, we often think about couples on this romantic holiday, but let’s not forget self-love. Whether alone, with friends or with a lover, here are some great inspirations for a general ‘feel good’ kind of day!

”Love could inspire,

it found existence, even for a day

as the honey kept emptying sunlight

and he just kept buzzing! buzzing! …”

– Jodde Taylor

For the Mind, Body, and Soul

Valentine-X: Yes, there’s an actual strain named for St. Valentine. It’s a 50/50 hybrid sought after for what many say is exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that also is described as having healing properties. Many find Valentine-X to be a great help for seizure disorders and inflammation, and it’s also known to spark creative thinking.

Elevated Wellness: Elevated has everything to create a CBD Wellness Romance package of carefully-curated products including, bath bombs, gummies, tinctures, pain creams, caramels, chocolates, even a relaxing terpsolate with natural and kosher cannabis terpenes.

Hello Again: Specially formulated to nurture vaginal wellness, Hello Again combines cannabis and botanicals to relieve lady bits from the symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, endometriosis, or general period pain. Available in both a daytime and sleep formulas.

Life Elements Bath Bombs: These bombs are hand-crafted with a blend of ancient, nature-based ingredients, like honey, plus organically-grown hemp-derived CBD to target inflammation, reduce stress, and nourish skin.

Empower | Soaking Salts: Melt away stress with a relaxing bath infused with cannabis soaking salts. Empower blends are made with Epsom, Pink Himalayan and Dead Sea salts, along with a soothing blend of essential oils and cannabis extracts.

Foria Intimacy Bath Salts with CBD & Cacao: Inspired by the sensual ritual of bathing, this multi-botanical Intimacy CBD bath soak is formulated to seduce the body and mind. It’s divine!

Aphrodisiacs

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies: This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of calm with the limited-edition Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies 6-Flavor Valentine’s Day Sampler! The perfect self-care surprise for a special someone, the sampler contains 72 gummies that blend an exquisite texture and pure CBD isolate with six gourmet flavors said to have been hand-picked by Martha herself.

Grand Cru CBD Bonbons: An intense burst of velvety dark chocolate, ethically sourced from Madagascar, reveals notes of sensuous red fruit, slowly melting in the mouth for ultimate satisfaction.

Weedhearts: A 5-pack of Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre Rolls or Mom Grass CBG Pre Rolls can be discreetly concealed in a Dad Stash decoy pack sleeve that looks like a box of Valentine’s Day candy.

The Libido

Coconu: I’m crazy about this natural health and beauty brand with an intimacy line that facilitates, affirms, and celebrates healthy sex. Known for a coconut oil-based lubricant and a vegan, coconut water-based lubricant, Coconu now has added a heavenly Hemp Infused Body Oil. Its products are made with organic ingredients including beeswax and cocoa butter.

Kegg: The ultimate self-care gift for couples looking to conceive is created for and by women. Track your fertile window with kegg, a medical device that lets you easily track your cycle with an insightful app and optional kegel exercises.

Mystery Vibe – Poco Gift Set: Give your partner live control of your pleasure with the Poco Gift Set. The revolutionary compact targeted G-Spot vibrator, Poco, packaged with Poco Playcards and lube. The smart targeted G-Spot vibrator that fits in your palm, is designed to mimic your fingers and bend to your body.

MYHIXEL: A pioneer in the men’s sexual health space, MYHIXEL is the first methodology to combine cognitive behavioral therapy, a pleasure device, and gamification to help achieve greater climax control.

Other treats

The Red OTTO: Using the same precision-engineered technology as the OG OTTO, the RED OTTO adds a whole new look to an incredible grinding device. It’s hot, it’s fast, and it’s red.

Mary Jane Smoking Robe: Smoke, chill, and bring sexy back to smoking, in this beautiful satin smoking robe by Vintage Redeux.

Hot Honey: Combine and bring to a boil a cup of honey, 1g (1000mg) CBD Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), and a 2-inch piece of ginger. Let simmer for about 30 minutes. Cap, shake well, and enjoy!