Spokane police ask public for help identifying vehicles that may be connected to shooting

From staff reports

Spokane police are asking for help identifying two vehicles involved in Monday evening’s shooting on the 2000 block of East Sprague Avenue near the intersection with South Crestline Street.

Video footage shows multiple gunshots exchanged between people in an older silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler, and a red or maroon four-door sedan, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Spokane police are asking for the public’s help identifying this older silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler, that was potentially involved in Monday’s shooting on East Sprague Avenue near South Crestline Street. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

One bullet hit a nearby grocery store, but no one in the store was injured, police said. No victims have been identified.

Anyone with information about the vehicles, which may have bullet damage, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.