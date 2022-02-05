Firefighters put out ‘suspicious’ garage fire in North Spokane
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022
Firefighters extinguished a “heavily involved fire” in a detached garage Saturday morning in North Spokane.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 5:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of East Wellesley Avenue near North Nevada Street, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The fire did not threaten other structures and crews said they extinguished the blaze within five minutes of arrival.
There were no reported injuries, the release said. The fire department’s Special Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire because the blaze is considered suspicious.
