Gonzaga-BYU difference makers: Chet Holmgren notches seventh double-double in Bulldogs’ romp of Cougars

Chet Holmgren

It took the freshman a while to get going 48 hours earlier in San Diego, but Holmgren wasted no time putting his stamp on Saturday’s game. Holmgren, coming off a 23-point, 12-rebound, four-block effort against San Diego, had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half before finishing with 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, matching his season high with six assists and blocking five shots. Five of Holmgren’s six assists came within a 4-minute stretch in the second half. The Minnesota native finished 9 of 14 from the field and 2 of 5 from the 3-point line. It was the seventh double-double of Holmgren’s season and marked the fourth time in five games he’s scored 20 points.

Andrew Nembhard

Three or four Zags were in the mix for our second difference maker, but Nembhard gets the nod due to his impact on both ends of the floor. At the top of Gonzaga’s defense, Nembhard managed to pick off six steals – two more than his previous career high of four – and the senior point guard scored 15 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers. It was the sixth time in the past seven games Nembhard scored in double figures, a stretch that’s seen the Canadian average 15.5 ppg.

Key moment





Gonzaga’s opening stretch was one of its best of the season and arguably its most impressive in a West Coast Conference game this season. BYU’s 5-0 lead evaporated in less than 2 minutes and Gonzaga scored the game’s next 12 points – Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther combining for 10 of those – before opening up a double-digit lead with 14:34 to play in the half. The Zags extended it to 21 points at the 8:32 mark. Nembhard scored on the fast break to open up a 47-17 lead – GU’s largest in the first half of a game this season – with 1:58 left in the half.