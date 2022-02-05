The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Male hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds, 27-year-old arrested for suspicion of assault

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022

Police respond to a stabbing Friday night on West Second Avenue in downtown Spokane. James Speelman, 27, was arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault and the victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Spokane Police Department. (Courtesy of KHQ's Guy Tannenbaum)
Police respond to a stabbing Friday night on West Second Avenue in downtown Spokane. James Speelman, 27, was arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault and the victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Spokane Police Department. (Courtesy of KHQ's Guy Tannenbaum)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A male sustained life-threatening stab wounds late Friday night in downtown Spokane and a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly committing the crime.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 11 p.m. from residents of an apartment complex on the 200 block of West Second Avenue that two males were arguing at the location, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The release said dispatchers received multiple calls from the same location around 11:15 p.m. that the argument escalated and one male had been stabbed. Officers arrived and located the suspect, James Speelman, and detained him without incident.

Other officers located the victim in his vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds, police said. They began life-saving measures until Spokane Fire Department personnel arrived . The victim was taken to a local hospital. 

Speelman was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of first-degree assault.

SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys said she didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition as of early Saturday afternoon. The victim’s age and other details also weren’t immediately available Saturday. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety