New movies to stream this week: ‘Torn,’ ‘Last Survivors,’ ‘Lockdown,’ ‘Other Me,’ ‘Slapface’ and ‘They/Them/Us’

By Michael O’Sullivan Washington Post

Niche sports documentaries – especially those focusing on the peculiar, even obsessively risk-taking personalities of the athletes, whether they be mountain climbers or cave divers – have moved into the mainstream in recent years. See the excellent “Free Solo,” “The Alpinist” and “The Rescue.” Focusing on the life and career of climber Alex Lowe, who died in an avalanche in 1999, “Torn” would initially seem to be of that ilk, but it takes a different tack.

Directed by Lowe’s son Max Lowe, the film’s true subject is the impact that Lowe’s love of climbing had on his surviving family and friends: the filmmaker himself, his two brothers, Lowe’s widow and Lowe’s longtime climbing partner, Conrad Anker. The film’s title, it seems, alludes to Alex Lowe’s inability to fully reconcile his love of a dangerous sport with the needs of his wife and children. But it also hints at the need for healing.

“Torn” manages to be several things at once: a commemorative retrospective of Lowe’s accomplishments and a deeply personal, often profoundly moving reckoning with all the complicated feelings left in the wake of the climber’s death. It’s a worthy addition to the canon of similarly-themed films about the costs – and the benefits – of pursuing one’s passion at the highest level. Unrated. Available on Disney+. Contains mature thematic elements. 92 minutes.

Also streaming

In the post-apocalyptic thriller “Last Survivors,” Stephen Moyer and Drew Van Acker play a father and his adult son whose utopian, off-the-grid existence is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious woman (Alicia Silverstone) who begins an affair with the son. The Hollywood Reporter compares the film to “A Quiet Place” and “It Comes at Night,” while noting that “Survivors” also attempts to deconstruct the allure of such tales: “ ‘Last Survivors’ can’t be accused of thoughtlessness – it’s clearly a film with a lot on its mind, one that’s eager to grapple with the gnarled roots of its own appeal.” Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.

Former professional wrestler Kevin Nash (“Magic Mike XXL”), who has wrestled under both his real name and the moniker Diesel, stars in “Lockdown,” a pandemic-set action thriller about a group of armed vigilantes who stormed a school building filled with homeless people in an effort to purge their city from those they believe are most responsible for spreading a deadly virus. Unrated. Available on demand. 84 minutes.

Executive produced by David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”), “The Other Me” stars Jim Sturgess (“Upside Down”) as a married architect with a rare vision disorder who embarks on an affair with a mysterious woman (Andreja Pejic) after he starts experiencing hallucinatory visions. Unrated. Available on demand. 98 minutes.

Winner of the audience award for best horror, thriller or science-fiction film at last year’s Cinequest film festival, “Slapface” is the story of a bullied boy (August Maturo) who develops a relationship with a monster. Dan Hedaya also appears as the town sheriff. Unrated. Available on Shudder. 85 minutes.

The dramedy “They/Them/Us” follows the sexual and parenting travails of Charlie (Joey Slotnick of “Pirates of Silicon Valley”) and Lisa (Amy Hargreaves of “Homeland”), two divorced, 40-something parents, raising four challenging teenagers between them, who meet online and form a blended family. Both “underrated” character actors, according to the New York Times, Slotnick and Hargreaves portray Charlie and Lisa with a “rich, nuanced shading that elevates the film.” Unrated. Available on demand. 90 minutes.